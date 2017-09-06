Area Girls Soccer: Kapsner's goal lifts Flyers past Johnnies
COLLEGEVILLE—Aria Kapsner scored the winning goal for the Little Falls Flyers off a feed from Marre Welinski late in the second half of a 2-1 victory against St. John's Prep Tuesday.
Nicole Schilling booted in one Flyer goal assisted by Rachel Gold.
Flyers' keeper Jasmine Willer made seven saves in the Granite Ridge Conference game.
Little Falls 0 2— 2
St. John's 1 0 —1
First half: SJ-Valeriya Woodard 13:00
Second half: LF-Nicole Schilling (Rachel Gold) 2:00, LF-Aria Kapsner (Marre Welinski) 27:00
Shots on goal: LF 9, SJ 8
Goalkeepers: LF-Jasmine Willer (7 saves); SJ-(7 saves)
Conference: LF 2-0. Overall: LF 3-1. Next: Zimmerman vs. Little Falls at Belle Prairie 5 p.m. Thursday.