Area Girls Tennis: Pioneers, Wolverines fall

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Pioneers and dropped their overall record to 5-3.

Osakis 6, Pierz 1

Singles

No. 1: Tia Dykema (O) def. Becky Langer (P) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Camryn Hoffarth (O) def. Kaylin Gritzmacher (P) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Lauren Scherr (O) def. Abby Andrea (P) 6-2, 6-4

No. 4: Alex Lien (O) def. Valerie Gall (P) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Kali Giesler-Karlee Hoffarth (O) def. Brittney Boser-Katelyn Smude (P) 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Avy Lease-Anessa Leidenfrost (P) def. Kiara Hensley-Dinara Dykema (O) 2-6, 7-5, (10-3)

No. 3: Mara VanNyhuis-Kennedy George (O) def. Gracie Gall-Bailey Lochner 6-3, 6-4

Overall: P 5-3. Next: Pierz at Mora 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Park Rapids 7, WDC 0

PARK RAPIDS—Abby Westrum at No. 2 singles of Wadena-Deer Creek lost in three sets in the Wolverines' 7-0 loss to the Park Rapids Panthers Tuesday.

No. 1 singles Natalie Kinkel of Park Rapids shut out her competition 0-6, 0-6 in a Mid-State Conference match.

Park Rapids 7, Wadena-DC 0

Singles

No. 1:Natalie Kinkel (PR) def. Lindy Jones 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Tori Hilmanowski (PR) def. Abby Westrum 6-3, 5-7, 10-7

No. 3: Abby Morris (PR) def. Madison Packer 6-1, 6-1

No. 4: Meagan Powers (PR) def. Corra Endres 7-5, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Chloe Johnson-Olivia Wallace (PR) def. Kate Schmidt-Kaylee Ova 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Kendra Coborn-Gracie Eischens (PR) def. Jasmyn Wood-Madelyn Gallant 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Park Rapids forfeit

Next: Wadena-Deer Creek, Crookston at Detroit Lakes Triangular 1 p.m. Friday.

Becker/LF postponed

LITTLE FALLS—The Becker Bulldogs at Little Falls Flyers meet Tuesday was postponed until Sept. 18.

The Flyers are scheduled to host Moorhead at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.