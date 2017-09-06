Area Cross Country: Cardinals' Anderson, Sweeney win races

Anderson ran a time of 16:56.8 to pace the boys race, while Sweeney ran 21:02.8 to lead the girls division.

The Cardinal boys finished second overall with 59 points. The Cardinal girls also placed second with 67 points.

Drew Peterson of Little Falls placed second overall for the boys at 17:47.4, Nolan Zimny finished seventh, Daniel Bartkowitz ninth, and Jonah Ploof 10th to give the Flyers the team win with 41 points.

Addison Lorber of Staples-Motley placed second while Ashley Robben was sixth. Kali Schirmers of Little Falls placed eighth to round out the girls top 10.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 41, 2-Staples-Motley 59, 3-Ottertail Central 97, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 101, 5-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 140, 6-Park Rapids 184, 7-Bagley-Fosston 224, 8-Pine River-Backus 259, 9-New York Mills 290, 10-Border West 301, 11-Pillager 315

Individual winner: 1-Emmet Anderson (Staples-Motley) 16:56.8

Little Falls results: 2-Drew Peterson 17:47.4, 7-Nolan Zimny 18:30.2, 9-Daniel Bartkowitz 18:44.8, 10-Jonah Ploof 18:50.6, 13-William Riitters 19.12.4, 16-Dakota Kern 19:19.6, 30-Joseph Klosowski 20:24

Pillager results: 43-Anthony Jansen 21:07, 44-Brennen Bordwell 21:16.5, 71-Garrett Olson 24:03.4, 78-Dray Turner 25:51.5, 79-Gabe Grimsley 28:17

PR-Backus results: 33-Luke Sechser 20:33, 34-Nick Ackerman 20:37.5, 61-Caleb Travis 22:26.4, 65-Louis Bueckers 22:52, 66-Marcus Lukanen 23:11, 73-Tyler Peterson 24:24.8, 74-Keenan Dahl 24:35

Staples-Motley results: 1-Emmet Anderson 16:56.8, 8-Ben Bartczak 18:33.6, 14-Tanner Robben 19:13.5, 15-Isaac Christoffersen 19:17.4, 21-Bentley Christensen 19:36.3, 39-Nicholas Tabatt 20:55.1

Wadena-DC results: 11-Bereket Loer 18:58.9, 20-Lucas Hinojos 19:29.4, 29-Isaac Ries 20:17.7, 38-Jayson Young 20:51.6, 50-Wyatt Peterson 21:32.3, 51-Anton Kreklau 21:33.2,

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Pelican Rapids 59, 2-Staples-Motley 67, 3-Little Falls 105, 4-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 109, 5-Ottertail Central 160, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 164, 6-Park Rapids 164, 8-Pine River-Backus 236, 9-Pillager 273

Individual winner: 1-Kira Sweeney (Staples-Motley) 21:02.8

Little Falls results: 8-Kali Schirmers 22:22.8, 18-Savea Zimmerman-Cameron 23:27.7, 20-Madison Marquette 23:32.1, 24-Danielle Schirmers 23:48.5, 35-Abby Borash 24:53.4, 36-Megan Borash 25:02.8, 37-Bethany Schilling 25:15.6

Pillager results: 46-Emma Hardy 25:55.9, 52-Allie Watson 26:48.4, 53-Noelle Colsen 27:00.9, 60-Rachel Sheehan 29:06.1, 62-Ally Smith 29:35.3, 64-Makayla Loftis 29:58, 65-Samantha Bennett 30:24.1

PR-Backus results: 13-Sidney Lodge 23:04.7, 44-Emma Templeton 25:44, 55-Mara Adams 27:11, 6-Vivian Bueckers 29:28.3, 63-Isabella Netland 29:55.5

Staples-Motley results: 1-Kira Sweeney 21:02.8, 2-Addison Lorber 21:48.4, 6-Ashley Robben 22:20, 27-Kaitlyn Smith 24:06.5, 31-Abby Brown 24:34.8, 32-Madysen Hull 24:44.2

Wadena-DC results: 11-Abby Motschenbacher 22:57.5, 26-Eve Collins 23:55.7, 39-Emma Ries 25:22.2, 40-Sam Malone 25:26.2, 48-Sophie Kreklau 26:12.9, 50-Mckenna Wangsness 26:17.6, 57-Tiffany Meeks 28:00.5