Girls Tennis: Unbeaten Warriors sink Otters

Libby Kurtzman-Person along with No. 2 Nicole Rud-Maria Bell, and No. 3 Hannah Rud-Heidi Jacobsen are all undefeated at 10-0 this season. No .1 singles Payge Fitterer won 6-2, 6-2 to raise her overall record to 8-1.

"We were clean, efficient and very focused." said Brainerd coach Lisa Salo, whose team is 7-0 overall. "Our focus made us the stronger team today."

Brainerd's junior varsity won 7-0 against Fergus Falls.

JV singles winners were No.1 Elizabeth Eigen and No. 2 Amber Britton.

JV doubles winners were No.1 Jaycie Hinrichs-Macey Peterson; No. 2 Lilly Jones-Ally Goeden; No. 3 Chloe Pecarich-Kate Chausse; No. 4 Peyton McConkey-Ella Kline; and No. 5 Lily Plested-Amy Meyer.

Brainerd 7, Fergus Falls 0

Singles

No. 1: Payge Fitterer (Brd) def. Katie Mach 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Brittney Fletcher (Brd) def. Karissa Ellingston 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Kate Kurtzman (Brd) def. Ellie Colbeck 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Audrey Collins (Brd) def. Kalley Rastedt 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Libby Kurtzman-Taya Person (Brd) def. Abby Lemke-Kailyn Richey 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Nicola Rud-Maria Bell (Brd) def. Alex McKinnell-Nicole Scott 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Hannah Rud-Heidi Jacobson (Brd) def. Ashley Skonseng-Mia Marsh 6-0, 6-0

Conference: B 2-0. Overall: B 7-0. Next: Brainerd at Bemidji 4:30 p.m. Thursday.