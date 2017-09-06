Regan McElfresh also scored two goals and Gina Wasniewski accumulated a goal and an assist as the Warriors won their fourth straight game.

Molly Rudolph stopped all five Moorhead shots that she faced in goal.

"Moorhead always seems to have very strong teams, and we tend to bring out the best in each other," Brainerd head coach Grant Gmeinder said. "This year's Moorhead team was no different. They have many talented players and played hard until the end. However, tonight our girls played with great desire and urgency right from the start."

Annika Patrick buried a corner kick from Gina Wasniewski to start the scoring. Gabbie Smith scored the next two off of passes from Josie Kramer and Ellie Harting. Lexi Roby finished off the scoring in the first half from Patrick.

"At halftime, our girls didn't relax," Gmeinder said. "They knew that Moorhead was still dangerous despite the score. They came out in the second half with the same desire and urgency they started the game with."

Gabbie Smith beat Moorhead's goalie up high early in the second half. Regan McElfresh scored the next two goals to finish off the scoring from Gabbie Smith and Wasniewski.

"Our defense played well all night under a lot of pressure from Moorhead," Gmeinder said, "and Molly Rudolph played an excellent game in goal to secure our second straight shutout."

In the junior varsity game, Brainerd won 1-0 as Avery LeMieur scored the goal. Keeper Shayla Makowski-Budrow earned the shutout as the JV improved to 5-0.

Brainerd 4 3—7

Moorhead 0 0—0

First half: Brd-Annika Patrick (Gina Wasniewski) 10:09; Brd-Gabbie Smith (Josie Kramer) 11:27; Brd-Smith (Ellie Harting) 16:20; Brd-Lexi Roby (Patrick) 37:40

Second half: Brd-Smith (Roby) 8:20; Brd-Regan McElfresh (Smith) 11:47; Brd-McElfresh (Wasniewski) 26:24

Shots on goal: B 15, M 5

Goalkeepers: B- Molly Rudolph (5 saves); M-Madeline Etter (3 saves), Grace Hanson (5 saves)

Overall: B 4-1. Next: Brainerd at Alexandria 7 p.m. Thursday.