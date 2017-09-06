College Football: Raiders' Trotter player of week
Central Lakes College Raiders defensive back Marnez Trotter was named the MCAC Eastern Division Defensive Player of the Week ending Sept. 2.
Trotter returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the first half to score CLC's first touchdown of the season on its way to a 28-12 victory over Minnesota West. Trotter also registered nine total tackles—eight solos.
The freshman from Cottage Grove and the 13th-ranked Raiders host North Dakota State College of Science at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in their home opener.