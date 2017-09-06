Sports boosters luncheon Thursday at Blue Room
The first weekly meeting of the Brainerd Sports Boosters Club for the 2017-18 school year is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Blue Room, 219 S. 9th St., Brainerd.
Lunch begins at noon and the program at 12:20 p.m. Warrior boys soccer is the program this week.
You may purchase a $100 lunch card at Thursday's luncheon or the weekly fee of $12 includes meal, beverage and tip or attend the program only at no cost.
For more information about the boosters and their upcoming events, visit www.brainerdsportsboosters.org.