Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sports boosters luncheon Thursday at Blue Room

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 1:30 p.m.

    The first weekly meeting of the Brainerd Sports Boosters Club for the 2017-18 school year is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Blue Room, 219 S. 9th St., Brainerd.

    Lunch begins at noon and the program at 12:20 p.m. Warrior boys soccer is the program this week.

    You may purchase a $100 lunch card at Thursday's luncheon or the weekly fee of $12 includes meal, beverage and tip or attend the program only at no cost.

    For more information about the boosters and their upcoming events, visit www.brainerdsportsboosters.org.

    Explore related topics:sportsBrainerd Sports Boosters ClubBrainerd WarriorsBlue Room
    Advertisement
    randomness