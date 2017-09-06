Area Golf News: O'Day wins Breezy Point women's title

Finishing second was Betty Huseby, Kathy McTague and Bunny Oseland.

The team of Sandy O'Day, Janie Pommer and Sylvia Schmitt tied with Sue Marsolais, Barb Owens, Gloria Thomas and Judy Thomas for third.

Kathy McTague used a driver on the 140-yard 13th hole of the Traditional to record a hole-in-one.

Legacy men's league

Von Hanson's Meats skewered Team Legacy 28-16 Aug. 31 and Reichert Bus snuck past State Farm Insurance in a scorecard playoff to set up the men's league championship at Cragun's Legacy Courses.

Von Hanson's will play Reichert for the title, while Team Legacy and State Farm will square off for third place.

Results from Aug. 31:

Team results

Reichert Bus (won Scorecard Playoff) 22, State Farm Insurance 22

Von Hanson's Meats 28, Team Legacy 16

.925 Silver 26, Randall State Bank 18

Deerwood Bank 23, Hy-Tec Construction 21

People's Security 20, American National Bank 24

Mid-Minnesota FCU 18.5, NextHome Horizons 10.5

, US Bank 22.5, Sultans of Swing 21.5

Riverwood Bank 23, Frandsen B&T-Blue Team 21

Thelen Heating 24.5, Big Wood 19.5

Shep's on 6th 26.5, Edward Jones 17.5

Individual results

Closest to pin: Ron Getchell, Dan Vickerman

Longest putt: David Schwegman, Dan Faust

Low net: Dave Ude 31, Mike Mohrfeld 33, Chris Sonmor 33, Dan Faust 34

Low gross: Dan Vickerman 36, Tim Johnson 36, Todd Ringler 37, Ryan Neitzke 37

Side game (net): Chuck Halverson 35

Thursday's matchups

Von Hanson's Meats vs. Reichert Bus

Team Legacy vs. State Farm Insurance

Breezy Point men

Farnsworth/Anderson defeated Hack Attack 11.5-6.5 Aug. 30 to leapfrog them for the top spot in the Breezy Point Resort men's league standings.

Farnsworth/Anderson owns a 1.5-point lead over Hack Attack and a four-point lead over Billy's 3 and Double Trouble.

Billy's 3 suffered an 11-3 defeat by DDJ and Double Trouble clipped Billy's Fore 9.5-8.5 to create the tie for third.

Results from Aug. 30:

Team Results

Farnsworth/Anderson 11.5, Hack Attack 6.5

DDJ 11, Billy's 3 7

Patriots 10.5, Chicago Gangsters 7.5

Breezy Bombers 10.5, Sasse/Trumpold 7.5

JJ's Pub 10, Billy's 2 8

Commander 9.5, Mulligans 8.5

Double Trouble 9.5, Billy's Fore 8.5

Dockside 9.5, Billy's 1 8.5

Fyle's 9, Old School 9

Team Standings

Farnsworth/Anderson 120.5

Hack Attack 119

Billy's 3 116.5

Double Trouble 116.5

Billy's Fore 113.5

JJ's Pub 110.5

Old School 110.5

Billy's 2 110.5

Sasse/Trumpold 108.5

Breezy Bombers 108.5

Dockside 107.5

Billy's 1 107

Commander 104.5

DDJ 104

Fyle's 100

Mulligans 99

Chicago Gangsters 98

Patriots 89.5

Individual Results

Longest putts: Steve Egeland, Mick McBrien, Jim Jasper

Low gross: Mick McBien 37, Dick Williams 39, Bill Toft 40

Low net: Dale Tiedeman 32, Gregg Johnson 34, Wayne Fyle 34, Dave Slipy 34

Whitefish men

Jim Rauenhorst and Steve Ogren won the first flight of the best ball two-man team event played by the Whitefish men's league Tuesday.

Also in the first flight, second place went to Gary Amundson and Tom Otteson. Third place went to Tom Boyce and Roger Jenson.

In the second flight, first was Gordy Fischer and Chuck Hicks, second was Bill Carlson and Henry Duitsman and third was Rocky Wilske and Greg Lindahl.

Longest putts were by Jeff Baumgartner and Jerry Moore.

Closest to the pin were Joe Wagner and Gordy Fischer.

Aug. 29, Keith Bettes, Sam Kantos, Bill McKee and Bob Jones teamed up to win the two best ball event.

Paul Beilfuss, Gary Amundson, Steve Werner and Tom Boyce placed second with Todd Wortleman, Mike Rancour and Warren Kleinsasser finishing third.

Steve Ogren and Mike Einan were closest to the pin. Rocky Wilske and Boyce made the longest putts.

The league plays Tuesday mornings. New members are always welcome. Call the Whitefish Golf Club Pro Shop at 218-543-4900 for details.

Whitefish women

Barb Holubar, Cheryl Bontranger, Diane Giefer and Nancy Einan won their respective flights during the Aug. 30 individual low net event for the Whitefish women's 18-hole league.

Holubar won the first flight with Helen McGrath winning the front nine and Debbie Enger taking the back nine.

Bontrager was the low net for the second flight. Betsy Otteson was low on the front and Anita Stensby was low on the back.

Giefer captured the third flight. Nancy Schmidt was the low net on the front and Enga Wodziak on the back.

Einan was overall low net for the fourth flight. Judy Eastwood won the front and Sherrie Adam the back.

Stensby made the longest putt and Enger hit the closest second shot.

Holubar, Giefer, Enger, Otteson, Einan and Mimi Swanson made birdies.

During the nine-hole elimination tournament following league play, Pat McKee and Barb Hanson battled to a tie, with McKee winning the closest to the pin chip off.

Upcoming events

Sept. 6—Women's Invitational, Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Sept. 8—The Vintage Senior Open, The Vintage at Staples

Sept. 9—Green Jacket Open with Andy's Bar & Grill, Emily Greens

Sept. 9-1—Memorial Best Ball tournament, Whitetail Run

Sept. 12—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods

Sept. 14—Pine Ribbon (women's event), Madden's Pine Beach East

Sept. 15—MGA Senior Tour, The Classic at Madden's

Sept. 15—Camp Shamineau tournament, Pine Ridge

Sept. 16—Rossy Round-up, Whitetail Run

Sept. 17—Couples Steak Fry, Emily Greens

Sept. 19—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods

Sept. 20—Nisswa Chamber's Pretty Good Golf Tournament, Grand View Lodge's Preserve