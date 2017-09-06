Area Golf News: O'Day wins Breezy Point women's title
Sandy O'Day was the overall winner of the Breezy Point Resort women's two-day league championship played Aug. 17 and 24.
Joi Brandt, Joan Burnett, Myra Faust and Sue Skinner captured the season-ending mystery game Aug. 31 during the Breezy Point Resort women's league.
Finishing second was Betty Huseby, Kathy McTague and Bunny Oseland.
The team of Sandy O'Day, Janie Pommer and Sylvia Schmitt tied with Sue Marsolais, Barb Owens, Gloria Thomas and Judy Thomas for third.
Kathy McTague used a driver on the 140-yard 13th hole of the Traditional to record a hole-in-one.
Legacy men's league
Von Hanson's Meats skewered Team Legacy 28-16 Aug. 31 and Reichert Bus snuck past State Farm Insurance in a scorecard playoff to set up the men's league championship at Cragun's Legacy Courses.
Von Hanson's will play Reichert for the title, while Team Legacy and State Farm will square off for third place.
Results from Aug. 31:
Team results
Reichert Bus (won Scorecard Playoff) 22, State Farm Insurance 22
Von Hanson's Meats 28, Team Legacy 16
.925 Silver 26, Randall State Bank 18
Deerwood Bank 23, Hy-Tec Construction 21
People's Security 20, American National Bank 24
Mid-Minnesota FCU 18.5, NextHome Horizons 10.5
, US Bank 22.5, Sultans of Swing 21.5
Riverwood Bank 23, Frandsen B&T-Blue Team 21
Thelen Heating 24.5, Big Wood 19.5
Shep's on 6th 26.5, Edward Jones 17.5
Individual results
Closest to pin: Ron Getchell, Dan Vickerman
Longest putt: David Schwegman, Dan Faust
Low net: Dave Ude 31, Mike Mohrfeld 33, Chris Sonmor 33, Dan Faust 34
Low gross: Dan Vickerman 36, Tim Johnson 36, Todd Ringler 37, Ryan Neitzke 37
Side game (net): Chuck Halverson 35
Thursday's matchups
Von Hanson's Meats vs. Reichert Bus
Team Legacy vs. State Farm Insurance
Breezy Point men
Farnsworth/Anderson defeated Hack Attack 11.5-6.5 Aug. 30 to leapfrog them for the top spot in the Breezy Point Resort men's league standings.
Farnsworth/Anderson owns a 1.5-point lead over Hack Attack and a four-point lead over Billy's 3 and Double Trouble.
Billy's 3 suffered an 11-3 defeat by DDJ and Double Trouble clipped Billy's Fore 9.5-8.5 to create the tie for third.
Results from Aug. 30:
Team Results
Farnsworth/Anderson 11.5, Hack Attack 6.5
DDJ 11, Billy's 3 7
Patriots 10.5, Chicago Gangsters 7.5
Breezy Bombers 10.5, Sasse/Trumpold 7.5
JJ's Pub 10, Billy's 2 8
Commander 9.5, Mulligans 8.5
Double Trouble 9.5, Billy's Fore 8.5
Dockside 9.5, Billy's 1 8.5
Fyle's 9, Old School 9
Team Standings
Farnsworth/Anderson 120.5
Hack Attack 119
Billy's 3 116.5
Double Trouble 116.5
Billy's Fore 113.5
JJ's Pub 110.5
Old School 110.5
Billy's 2 110.5
Sasse/Trumpold 108.5
Breezy Bombers 108.5
Dockside 107.5
Billy's 1 107
Commander 104.5
DDJ 104
Fyle's 100
Mulligans 99
Chicago Gangsters 98
Patriots 89.5
Individual Results
Longest putts: Steve Egeland, Mick McBrien, Jim Jasper
Low gross: Mick McBien 37, Dick Williams 39, Bill Toft 40
Low net: Dale Tiedeman 32, Gregg Johnson 34, Wayne Fyle 34, Dave Slipy 34
Whitefish men
Jim Rauenhorst and Steve Ogren won the first flight of the best ball two-man team event played by the Whitefish men's league Tuesday.
Also in the first flight, second place went to Gary Amundson and Tom Otteson. Third place went to Tom Boyce and Roger Jenson.
In the second flight, first was Gordy Fischer and Chuck Hicks, second was Bill Carlson and Henry Duitsman and third was Rocky Wilske and Greg Lindahl.
Longest putts were by Jeff Baumgartner and Jerry Moore.
Closest to the pin were Joe Wagner and Gordy Fischer.
Aug. 29, Keith Bettes, Sam Kantos, Bill McKee and Bob Jones teamed up to win the two best ball event.
Paul Beilfuss, Gary Amundson, Steve Werner and Tom Boyce placed second with Todd Wortleman, Mike Rancour and Warren Kleinsasser finishing third.
Steve Ogren and Mike Einan were closest to the pin. Rocky Wilske and Boyce made the longest putts.
The league plays Tuesday mornings. New members are always welcome. Call the Whitefish Golf Club Pro Shop at 218-543-4900 for details.
Whitefish women
Barb Holubar, Cheryl Bontranger, Diane Giefer and Nancy Einan won their respective flights during the Aug. 30 individual low net event for the Whitefish women's 18-hole league.
Holubar won the first flight with Helen McGrath winning the front nine and Debbie Enger taking the back nine.
Bontrager was the low net for the second flight. Betsy Otteson was low on the front and Anita Stensby was low on the back.
Giefer captured the third flight. Nancy Schmidt was the low net on the front and Enga Wodziak on the back.
Einan was overall low net for the fourth flight. Judy Eastwood won the front and Sherrie Adam the back.
Stensby made the longest putt and Enger hit the closest second shot.
Holubar, Giefer, Enger, Otteson, Einan and Mimi Swanson made birdies.
During the nine-hole elimination tournament following league play, Pat McKee and Barb Hanson battled to a tie, with McKee winning the closest to the pin chip off.
Upcoming events
Sept. 6—Women's Invitational, Cuyuna Rolling Hills
Sept. 8—The Vintage Senior Open, The Vintage at Staples
Sept. 9—Green Jacket Open with Andy's Bar & Grill, Emily Greens
Sept. 9-1—Memorial Best Ball tournament, Whitetail Run
Sept. 12—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods
Sept. 14—Pine Ribbon (women's event), Madden's Pine Beach East
Sept. 15—MGA Senior Tour, The Classic at Madden's
Sept. 15—Camp Shamineau tournament, Pine Ridge
Sept. 16—Rossy Round-up, Whitetail Run
Sept. 17—Couples Steak Fry, Emily Greens
Sept. 19—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods
Sept. 20—Nisswa Chamber's Pretty Good Golf Tournament, Grand View Lodge's Preserve