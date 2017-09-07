Manthey, the defensive player of the week, is a libero from Sauk Rapids High School. Shd had 36 digs and picked up 10 aces in the four matches the Raiders played last week. Manthey and her CLC teammates head to Mesabi Range College at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Vermilion Community College at noon Saturday.

A Henning native, Wallevand last week served 11 aces and registered 32 kills while hitting at a .366 clip. She also dished out 54 assists, collected seven digs and rose for eight blocks as the Raiders fell to North Dakota State College of Science 3-1 but rebounded to defeat St. Cloud Technical and Community College 3-1.