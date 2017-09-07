Vikings' Sparano confident with Easton at left guard

"Just got to focus on not snapping the ball and blocking my guy,'' Easton said Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Vikings entered the preseason with Alex Boone as the starting left guard and Easton at center. But when Boone was released last Saturday, despite $3.4 million of the $6.6 million on his contract for 2017 being guaranteed, Easton moved over to left guard with rookie Pat Elflein inserted at center.

Easton played guard during training camp and in the preseason, including starting Aug. 18 at Seattle when Boone was out with a knee injury. Offensive line coach Tony Sparano saw enough to believe he can do the job on a regular basis.

"I feel comfortable with Nick over there,'' Sparano said. "With Nick, mentally that isn't the issue, the thing has been fundamentally getting him used to playing that position. ... During the course of training camp, we moved both he and Pat in and out to make sure we were getting evaluations, quite honestly, against (nose tackle) Linval (Joseph). And the more you saw them together, the more you liked kind of what they were doing together.''

Easton played guard and center at Harvard before being undrafted in 2015 and entered the NFL as a center with San Francisco in 2015. While he primarily was a center with the Vikings the past two years, Sparano said he did get some looks on the scout team last year at guard.

"This year, as soon as we drafted Pat, the reality was, 'OK, let's figure out how we can get what we think is the group of the best five we can put out there and how do pieces fit?''' Sparano said. "And when you look at production throughout the course of the preseason, (Easton and Elflein), they grade out fairly high every game.''

Hurricane update

When Sparano was hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2008, he was surprised at one of the first things he heard.

"I had the job for four hours and I sat down with a couple of people there and they said to me, 'OK, let's go over the hurricane plan,' '' Sparano said. "I was like, 'Wait a minute, what do you mean?' Well, they said, 'We're in hurricane alley here.' We had to have an evacuation plan and the whole thing.''

Sparano said there were no serious hurricanes during his 2008-11 stint with the Dolphins. But now with Hurricane Irma threatening Florida, his son's family might in the path.

Sparano's son, Tony Sparano Jr., is assistant offensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he will be with the Jaguars for a game this weekend in Houston, Sparano's daughter in law, Barbara Sparano, and his three grandchildren will fly Friday to Minnesota and attend Monday's game.

"We're a little nervous there. ... Hopefully, everything goes OK there,'' Sparano said. "It's tracking right up that way. There were some areas over there right on the beach, which they're not far from, that were already evacuated, and I think it's about time we get them out, and be safe.''

Vikings linebacker Emmanuel Lamur has family members in Haiti and several dozen in South Florida. He said many were planning to evaluate to Georgia.

"I'm a man of faith, and I believe it's not going to hit,'' Lamur said. "I just hope nothing bad happens. It's my family, my loved ones, and all I can do is pray right now.''

Robison returns

Vikings defensive end Brian Robison, who has a groin injury, returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis.

Robison played just seven snaps in the preseason, those coming Aug. 18 at Seattle. He limped off the field during an Aug. 20 practice and sat out the last two preseason games.

Asked before practice whether he believes he will play Monday, Robison said, "We'll see how it goes. Got to get through practice first.''

Sitting out practice Thursday was rookie guard Danny Isidora with a knee injury. Cornerback Tramaine Brock (groin) was listed as a limited participant.