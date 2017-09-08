Girls Tennis: Warriors outlast Bemidji for win

Libby Kurtzman-Taya Person battled at No. 1 doubles, but lost after Kurtzman suffered an ankle injury and the third set was retired.

"This match was a battle," said Warrior head coach Lisa Salo. "We talked to the girls prior to the match and told the girls to love the battle."

Salo also credited Fletcher as being an integral part of the team's victory.

"Britney Fletcher clinched the win," said Salo. "Her game is really coming together. We were all very happy for her."

Brainerd JV singles winners were Elizabeth Eigen and Emily Moore.

Doubles winners included: Jaycie Hinrichs-Macey Peterson, Lily Jones-Ally Goeden, Chloe Pecarich-Kate Chausse, Lily Plested-Amy Meyer, Megan Hensel-Ava Thompson, Raleigh Mann-Ashlyn Vroman, Ali Langhorst-Keyahana Kurilla and Megan Hensel-Amy Meyer.

Brainerd 4, Bemidji 3

Singles

No. 1: Abbie Kelm (Bem) def. Payge Fitterer (Brd) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Britney Fletcher (Brd) def. Laura Palmer (Bem) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

No. 3: Savannah Haugen (Bem) def. Kate Kurtzman (Brd) 6-2, 7-5

No. 4: Audrey Collins (Brd) def. Denee Barett (Bem) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Sam Edlund-Taylor Offerdahl (Bem) def. Libby Kurtzman-Taya Person 3-6, 7-6, 3-2 (retired)

No. 2: Nicole Rud-Maria Bell (Brd) def. Caitlin McCollum-Netie Kimble (Bem) 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: Hannah Rud-Heidi Jacobson (Brd) def. Hannah Nelson-Bethany Chatterton (Bem) 1-6, 6-1, 7-5

Overall: B 8-0. Next: Brainerd Invitational 9 a.m. Saturday.