Area Cross Country: Parson, Patriots win Pequot invite

The Pequot girls finished second and were led by Kristin Skog's second-place finish and Ellie Flaws' fifth-place finish.

Pine River-Backus placed third in both boys and girls events. Nick Ackerman finished third for the boys and Sidney Lodge was sixth.

Brennen Bordwell was sixth for the Pillager boys and Allie Watson, who placed 12th, paced the Husky girls.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 27, 2-United North Central 60, 3-Pine River-Backus 72, 4-New York Mills 98, 5-Pillager 109

Individual winner: Sam Person (PL) 19:55

Pillager results: 6-Brennen Bordwell 21:45, 16-Anthony Jansen 22:59, 29-Garrett Olson 25:49, 34-Dray Turner 29:14, 35-Gabe Grimsley 29:31

PR-Backus results: 3-Nick Ackerman 21:19, 5-Luke Sechser 21:35, 20-Caleb Travis 23:31, 21-Louis Bueckers 23:41, 23-Tyler Peterson 23:59, 24-Marcus Lukanen 24:00, 36-Finagen O'dell 29:59, 37-Keenan Dahl 30:02, 38-Austin Beavers 30:05, 39-Chris Krecklau 30:19

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Sam Person 19:55, 2-Russell Pierzinski 20:30, 7-Connor Haberman 21:48, 8-Brooks Anderson 21:56, 9-Ethan Johnson 21:58, 17-Collin Yahn 23:10, 27-Gary Gitchell 25:22, 28-Riley Henry 25:34, 30-Caleb Davis 26:37.

Girls results

Team scores: 1-United North Central 26, 2-Pequot Lakes 34, 3-Pine River-Backus 81, 4-Pillager 87

Individual winner: Annika Aho (UNC) 23:32

Pillager results: 12-Allie Watson 28:00, 13-Emma Hardy 28:02, 17-Rachel Sheehan 29:40, 24-Ally Smith 32:33, 25-Blanca Ortega 32:54, 27-Makayla Loftis 34:37, 28-Samantha Bennett 35:00, 29-Tangkwa Lertnrapon Yibbenya 44:23

PR-Backus results: 6-Sidney Lodge 25:22, 15-Emma Templeton 28:27, 20-Mara Adams 30:56, 21-Vivian Bueckers 32:01, 22-Isabella Netland 32:04

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Kristin Skog 24:05, 5-Ellie Flaws 25:12, 8-Rachel Friberg 26:20, 9-Kenzie Nelson 26:36, 10-Desiree Engholm 26:27, 14-Nicole Young 28:11

Pierz

HOLDINGFORD—Jake Andres ran 17:20 to clinch an individual win and pace the Pierz Pioneers boys to eighth overall at the Holdingford invitational Thursday.

Sam Winscher was the top Pierz girl with a 26th-place time of 23:55.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Holdingford 78, 2-St Cloud Cathedral 79, 3-Melrose 95, 4-New London-Spicer 107, 5-Albany 140, 6-Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 165, 7-Maple Lake 195, 8-Pierz 202, 9-Royalton 208, 10-St John's Prep 211, 11-Sauk Centre 235

Individual winner: 1-Jake Andres (Pierz) 17:20

Pierz results: 1-Jake Andres 17:20, 25-Cole Andres 19:00, 53-Jaden Hennen 21:41, 57-Bradley Pawlu 22:09, 66-Carson Yates 23:05, 68-William Heschke 23:27, 70-Simon Kroll 23:56

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Maple Lake 38, 2-Albany 47, 3-Sauk Centre 90, 4-Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 110, 5-St Cloud Cathedral 125, 6-New London-Spicer 149, 7-Melrose 155, 8-Holdingford 178, 9-Royalton 233, Pierz INC

Individual winner: 1-Kristine Kalthoff (Albany) 21:00

Pierz results: 26-Sam Winscher 23:55, 48-Brenna Andres 26:06, 60-Katie Schaefer 30:46