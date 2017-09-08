Cross Country: Warrior girls win again

The Brainerd boys, led by David Kelm's ninth-place 17:31.6, finished third.

"It was a terrific day for everyone,'" said Warriors head coach Dave Herath. "The girls ended up winning it for both varsity and junior varsity. The boys ended up third and we nearly perfect scored the JV race.

"Just up and down the entire roster we saw huge time drops from last week. The kids just really performed well."

Eighth-grader Payton Lillo finished 10th. Grace Erholtz was 16th and Elizabeth Selisker was 18th as Brainerd scored a 55 to better second-place Proctor.

Maxim Osborne was behind Kelm with a 13th-place finish. Garrett Goeden finished 15th and Evan Storbakken placed 20th.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 43, 2-Grand Rapids 73, 3-Brainerd 80, 4-Moose Lake-Willow River 87, 5-Hibbing 169, 6-Mountain Iron-Buhl 190, 7-Deer River/Northland 213, 8-Virginia 214, 9-Proctor 219, 10-Mesabi East 256, 11-Duluth Marshall 305, 12-South Ridge 315, 13-McGregor 351, 14-Chisholm 421, 15-Fond du Lac 443

Individual winner: Geno Uhrbom (GNK) 15.48.0

Brainerd results: 9-David Kelm 17:31.6, 13-Maxim Osborne 17:41.8, 15-Garrett Goeden 17:46.9, 20-Evan Storbakken 17:55.5, 23-Hunter Turcotte 18:05.7, 24-Peyton Melby 18:07.09, 26-Andrew Wasniewski 18:16.0

Brainerd JV results: 1-Isaac Herrlich 18:37.7, 2-Michael Bylander 19:01.6, 3-Logan Severson 19:13.9, 4-Evan Heittola 19:18.9, 6-Alex Host 19:22.7, 7-Cruz Lemmerhirt 19:23.0, 8-Nick Porisch 19:31.8

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 55, 2-Proctor 62, 3-Hibbing 146, 4-Greenway/N-K 170, 5-Virginia 171, 6-Mesabi East 171, 7-Grand Rapids 184, 8-Moose Lake-Willow River 187, 9-Eveleth-Gilbert 193, 10-Duluth Marshall 206, 11-South Ridge 214, 12-Mountain Iron-Buhl 279, 13-Deer River/Northland 320

Individual winner: Ava Hill (ME) 18:45.0

Brainerd results: 3-Emily Rugloski 19:44.7, 8-Molly Selisker 20:36.0, 10-Payton Lillo 20:48.8, 16-Grace Erholtz 21:09.8, 18-Elizabeth Selisker 21:33.6, 37-Carson Blegen 22:41.5, 42-Isabel Nelson 22:59.7

Brainerd JV results: 1-Merriam Schmitz 23:00.4, 2-Emma Storbakken 23:09.3, 3-Elle Juranek 23:09.8, 4-Sarah Hanson 24:44.6, 8-Lily Loschko 26:00.3, 9-Paula Heers 26:10.6

Next: Brainerd in Lucky Lindy Invite at Little Falls Country Club 4 p.m. Sept. 14