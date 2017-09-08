Girls Swimming and Diving: Streiff wins 4 and Warriors down Willmar

Streiff was the first to touch the wall in the 200-yard individual medley and won the 100 butterfly.

Hannah Tatge swept the 200 and 500 freestyles.

Streiff and Tatge teamed with Jacquilyn Rude and Isabelle Prozinski to win the 400 free relay and Streiff joined Jenna Host, Madelyn Gibbons and Jamie Wallace on the first-place 200 medley relay.

Gabby VanHorn outswam the field in the 100 breaststroke and Cami Harmer topped the podium in diving.

"It's always nice to get a win," said Brainerd head coach Dan Anderson, "but we keep emphasizing that our sport is a process and we're training for our section meet at the end of the year.

"We're a better team after tonight."

Brainerd 103, Willmar 78

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Jenna Host, Madelynn Gibbons, Katie Streiff, Jamie Wallace) 1:58.30; 2-Brainerd (Sophie Exsted, Gabby VanHorn, Tarin Skinner, Isabelle Prozinski) 2:05.22

200 freestyle: 1-Hannah Tatge (Brd) 2:11.20, 3-Sidney Miller (Brd) 2:17.82, 4-Ellie Mattson (Brd) 2:18.73

200 individual medley: 1-Katie Streiff (Brd) 2:22.54, 2-Gabby VanHorn (Brd) 2:25.74, 4-Macey Whitlock (Brd) 2:44.53

50 freestyle: 1-Moira Revier (W) 26.57, 3-Jacquilyn Rude (Brd) 26.92, 4-Wallace 27.06, 6-Prozinski 28.21

Diving: 1-Cami Harmer (Brd) 196.60, 4-Emma Korhonen (Brd) 178.30, 6-Chandler Niemeyer (Brd) 124.00

100 butterfly: 1-Katie Strieff (Brd) 1:02.29, 2-Tarin Skinner (Brd) 1:08.44, 3-Libby Zemke (Brd) 1:13.54

100 freestyle: 1-Amanda Mathiasen (W) 59.43, 2-Rude 59.54, 3-Gibbons 59.69, 4-Wallace 1:00.52

500 freestyle: 1-Tatge 5:59.91, 2-Host 6:00.31, 4-Miller 6:21.09

200 freestyle relay: 1-Willmar 1:46.16, 2-Brainerd (Rude, Tatge, Wallace, Gibbons) 1:46.87; 4-Brainerd (Whitlock , Silvia Schmidt, Madison Lund, Miller) 1:57.79

100 backstroke: 1-Revier (W) 1:06.57, 2-Prozinski 1:08.26, 3-Exsted 1:08.97, 4-Host 1:08.99

100 breaststroke: 1-VanHorn 1:15.31, 2-Gibbons 1:15.47, 4-Anna Just 1:23.24

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Rude, Prozinski, Tatge, Streiff) 4:00.87; 3-Brainerd (Host, Whitlock, Miller, VanHorn) 4:16.64

Conference: Brd 2-0. Overall: Brd 3-0. Next: Brainerd St. Cloud Tech at Brainerd 6 p.m. Tuesday.