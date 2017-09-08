Volleyball: Otters outlast Warriors in 5 sets

Brainerd won the opening set 25-18 before losing the next two 25-23 and 25-21. The Warriors bounced back to take the fourth game 25-22 before being edged in the final set 15-12.

"It was a match we should have won," said Brainerd head coach Rick Kuehlwein. "(We just had) too many errors at the end of the match."

Avery Eckman contributed 15 kills and scooped 22 digs for the Warriors who are still seeking their first win. Jenna Meyer added 19 digs and Kealy Johnson served four aces.

Fergus Falls 18 25 25 22 15

Brainerd 25 23 21 25 12

Brainerd statistics

Lillee Hardee 6 kills

Courtney Russell 20 kills, 10 digs

Jenna Meyer 19 digs

Kealy Johnson 4 ace serves

Avery Eckman 15 kills, 22 digs

Conference: Brd 0-2. Overall: Brd 0-3. Next: Brainerd at Sauk Rapids Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.