Volleyball: Otters outlast Warriors in 5 sets
FERGUS FALLS—Courtney Russell turned in 20 kills and 10 digs for the Brainerd Warriors who lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Fergus Falls Otters in a Central Lakes Conference match Thursday.
Brainerd won the opening set 25-18 before losing the next two 25-23 and 25-21. The Warriors bounced back to take the fourth game 25-22 before being edged in the final set 15-12.
"It was a match we should have won," said Brainerd head coach Rick Kuehlwein. "(We just had) too many errors at the end of the match."
Avery Eckman contributed 15 kills and scooped 22 digs for the Warriors who are still seeking their first win. Jenna Meyer added 19 digs and Kealy Johnson served four aces.
Fergus Falls 18 25 25 22 15
Brainerd 25 23 21 25 12
Brainerd statistics
Lillee Hardee 6 kills
Courtney Russell 20 kills, 10 digs
Jenna Meyer 19 digs
Kealy Johnson 4 ace serves
Avery Eckman 15 kills, 22 digs
Conference: Brd 0-2. Overall: Brd 0-3. Next: Brainerd at Sauk Rapids Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.