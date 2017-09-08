Search
    High School Football: Tech offense poses challenge for Warrior defense

    By Mike Bialka Today at 11:00 a.m.

    A St. Cloud Tech Tigers team with a few high-profile recruits kicks off the Brainerd Warriors' North Central Red Subdistrict schedule Friday at Adamson Field.

    Class 5A's ninth-ranked Tigers, who opened with a 42-16 win over St. Cloud Apollo, have two Division I football commitments on their roster—Minnesota recruit Brevyn Spann-Ford (WR/LB) and North Dakota State University recruit James Kaczor (DB/WR).

    In addition, Tigers defensive back/wide receiver Brady Underwood will play for his father, Scott, at St. Cloud State University. Running back/defensive back Austin Brenner is committed to NDSU for wrestling.

    "They're an explosive team with some very talented individuals," said Warriors' Ron Stolski, who won his 300th game as Brainerd's head coach last week in an opening 30-23 victory over Buffalo. "You have to respect the passing game and the running backs they have. Those quick little running backs are good as well. It will be a real challenge for our defense again."

    Spann-Ford and Kaczor play both ways. Spann-Ford recorded four solo tackles, one assist and 1.5 tackles for loss last week.

    ---   ---   ---   ---   ---

    Warriors vs. Tech

    • When: 7 p.m. Friday
    • Last meeting: Brainerd won 42-21 in 2014 regular season
    • The series: Tech leads 54-36
    • Twitter: @bertsballpark
    • Radio: KLIZ-AM (1380)
    • Web stream: www.brainerdradio.net.

    ---   ---   ---   ---   ---

    "Brevyn's never played defense before so it's something different for him," Tech coach Gregg Martig said. "James pretty much was our only 2-way player last year. I thought defensively, for his first game at outside linebacker, that Brevyn played pretty well.

    "(Offensively) Apollo double-teamed him all night, basically trying to take him out of the game. We threw to him about a half-dozen times and he caught one touchdown pass. Other kids rose to the occasion. James is running the ball more—we'll use him in the slot and at receiver—and he had three rushing touchdowns. Guys like Trent Meyer made some big catches and Scott Kippley busted loose in the run game."

    Kippley rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries. Meyer caught two passes for 90 yards.

    In his first start, Tech sophomore quarterback Nate Trewick passed for three scores and 189 yards. The Tigers rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

    "We came into the game pretty inexperienced on both sides up front in the line because of graduation," Martig said. "We lost a 3-year starter at quarterback so we were concerned about that. We lost our entire linebacker core.

    "We knew our defensive backfield would be solid and we were pretty sure our skill kids on offense, minus the quarterback, would be fine. For a Game One, I can't complain too much other than penalties early in the game."

    In Brainerd's come-from-behind victory over Buffalo, the Warriors won it on Charlie Geraets' 1-yard TD blast with 1:48 remaining. He finished with 170 yards and two scores on 27 carries. Wide receiver Max Boran added four receptions for 95 yards. Quarterback Sam Miller completed 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards.

    Brainerd finished with 342 total yards to the Bison's 332. The Warriors forced three turnovers with defensive back Brady Anderson picking off two passes and lineman Nate Bessingpas recovering a fumbled punt. Brainerd, meanwhile, turned the ball over just once.

    The Warriors' defense yielded 237 yards in the first half, but only three points and 95 yards in the second half.

    "I thought one of the highlights of last week's victory was our defensive play," Stolski said. "Buffalo had a well-rounded team with a really good passing attack. We were able to hang in there and make some plays. Often in a game like that, it gets down to turnovers and we only had one."

    BRAINERD WARRIORS

    OFFENSE

    Quarterback: 7-Sam Miller, 17-Joe Stolski, 18-Owen Davis, 83-Josh McLain

    Running back: 28-Charlie Geraets, 24-Will Lundstrom, 34-Max Zimmerman, 27-McCale Peterson, 25-Joe Klang

    Wide receiver: 11-Max Boran, 12-Mike Bostrom, 10-Bryce McConville, 84-Renzen Caughey, 88-Cullen Bousman

    Slot receiver: 8-Pat Gervenak, 27-McCale Peterson, 35-Levi McDonald

    Tackle: 74-Hunter Erickson, 66-Jason Jennette, 63-Lili Charlier, 60-Hunter Anderson, 64-Cam Olson, 71-Isaac Chappius, 75-Brady Seidl

    Guard: 65-David Olson, 55-Ryan Peterson, 57-Garret Gardiepy, 56-Nate Bessingpass, 73-Carter Sobania

    Center: 53-Brett Hague, 55-Ryan Peterson, 54-Luke Wilhelm

    DEFENSE

    Line: 95-Isaak Hines, 74-Hunter Erickson, 45-Morgan Gibson, 57-Garret Gardiepy, 66-Jason Jennette, 58-Fletcher DeRosier, 99-Nathan Yezek, 94-Jarrett Crandall

    Outside linebacker: 46-Nate King, 5-Taylor Ludwig, 2-Braden Kramer, 35-Levi McDonald, 25-Joe Klang, 30-Tommy Fickett

    Inside linebacker: 42-Luke Johnson, 34-Max Zimmerman, 26-Alex Haapajoki, 51-Jacob Dreitz, 40-Forrest Gibson, 44-Dylan Mello

    Cornerback: 21-Tanner Stenglein, 36-Jeff Spieker, 82-Gabe Smith, 24-Will Lundstrom, 15-Jack Olson, 32-Anthony Baylor, 47-Calvin Foss, 50-Jon Nelson, 23-Tyler Vanderkooi, 31-John Barr

    Safety: 8-Pat Gervenak, 22-Jake Hodge, 20-Brady Anderson, 11-Max Boran, 14-Abe Schlegel, 18-Owen Davis, 33-Luke Harting, 37-Ben Staehling, 35-Levi McDonald

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    Punter: 7-Sam Miller, 18-Owen Davis

    Kicker: 81-Zach Henke

    Long snapper: 11-Max Boran

    Holder: 17-Joe Stolski, 7-Sam Miller

    Returns: 28-Charlie Geraets, 27-McCale Peterson, 36-Jeff Spieker, 11-Max Boran, 24-Will Lundstrom, 37-Ben Staehling

    ___________________________________________

    St. Cloud Tech Tigers

    OFFENSE:

    WR: 3-Brevyn Spann-Ford

    WR: 5-Trent Meyer

    WR: 11-James Kaczor

    QB: 13-Nate Trewick

    RB: 20-Scott Kipley

    RB: 21-Kedrik Osuorah

    OL: 52-Ben Krippner

    OL: 53-Drew Kiffmeyer

    OL: 56-Trent Misuraco

    OL: 59-Noah Hegland

    OL: 77-John Quach

    DEFENSE:

    DL: 55-Josh Mendel

    DL: 66-Isaiah Greeb

    DL: 46-Avery Gronseth

    LB: 45-Caleb Petersen

    LB: 3-Brevyn Spann-Ford

    LB: 5-Trent Meyer

    LB: 12-Jayden Sundstrom

    DB: 18-Brady Underwood

    DB: 7-Luka Rajkic

    DB: 10-Graham Nistler

    DB: 11-James Kaczor

    SPECIAL TEAMS:

    Punter: 13-Nate Trewick

    Kicker: K: 19-Edgar Waldusky

    _______________________________

    WARRIORS SCHEDULE

    REGULAR SEASON

    Sept 1, Buffalo — WON 30-23

    Sept 8, St. Cloud Tech 7 p.m.

    Sept 16, at Alexandria 2 p.m.

    Sept 22, at Sauk Rapids 7 p.m.

    Sept 30, Bemidji 2 p.m. (homecoming)

    Oct 6, at Becker 7 p.m.

    Oct 13, at Moorhead 7 p.m.

    Oct 18, Sartell 7 p.m.

    ____________________________________________

    NORTH CENTRAL RED SUBDISTRICT

    Alexandria 1-0, Bemidji 1-0, Brainerd 1-0, Sauk Rapids 1-0, St. Cloud Tech 1-0, Moorhead 0-1, Sartell 0-1

    Sept. 1 Results

    Alexandria 34, Andover 28

    Bemidji 24, Rogers 21

    Sauk Rapids 16, St. Francis 6

    Tech 42, St. Cloud Apollo 16

    Elk River 44, Moorhead 21

    Cambridge-Isanti 28, Sartell 2

    Friday, Sept. 8 Games

    Tech at Brainerd

    Sauk Rapids at Moorhead

    Alexandria at Sartell

    Bemidji at Big Lake

    _________________________________________________

    SECTION 8-5A

    Alexandria 1-0, Bemidji 1-0, Brainerd 1-0, Moorhead 0-1, Sartell 0-1

    Sept. 1 Results

    Brainerd 30, Buffalo 23

    Alexandria 34, Andover 28

    Cambridge-Isanti 28, Sartell 22

    Elk River 44, Moorhead 31

    Bemidji 24, Rogers 21

    Friday, Sept. 8 Games

    St. Cloud Tech at Brainerd

    Bemidji at Big Lake

    Sauk Rapids at Moorhead

    Alexandria at Sartell

