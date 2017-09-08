Class 5A's ninth-ranked Tigers, who opened with a 42-16 win over St. Cloud Apollo, have two Division I football commitments on their roster—Minnesota recruit Brevyn Spann-Ford (WR/LB) and North Dakota State University recruit James Kaczor (DB/WR).

In addition, Tigers defensive back/wide receiver Brady Underwood will play for his father, Scott, at St. Cloud State University. Running back/defensive back Austin Brenner is committed to NDSU for wrestling.

"They're an explosive team with some very talented individuals," said Warriors' Ron Stolski, who won his 300th game as Brainerd's head coach last week in an opening 30-23 victory over Buffalo. "You have to respect the passing game and the running backs they have. Those quick little running backs are good as well. It will be a real challenge for our defense again."

Spann-Ford and Kaczor play both ways. Spann-Ford recorded four solo tackles, one assist and 1.5 tackles for loss last week.

Warriors vs. Tech

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: Brainerd won 42-21 in 2014 regular season

The series: Tech leads 54-36

Twitter: @bertsballpark

Radio: KLIZ-AM (1380)

Web stream: www.brainerdradio.net.

"Brevyn's never played defense before so it's something different for him," Tech coach Gregg Martig said. "James pretty much was our only 2-way player last year. I thought defensively, for his first game at outside linebacker, that Brevyn played pretty well.

"(Offensively) Apollo double-teamed him all night, basically trying to take him out of the game. We threw to him about a half-dozen times and he caught one touchdown pass. Other kids rose to the occasion. James is running the ball more—we'll use him in the slot and at receiver—and he had three rushing touchdowns. Guys like Trent Meyer made some big catches and Scott Kippley busted loose in the run game."

Kippley rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries. Meyer caught two passes for 90 yards.

In his first start, Tech sophomore quarterback Nate Trewick passed for three scores and 189 yards. The Tigers rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

"We came into the game pretty inexperienced on both sides up front in the line because of graduation," Martig said. "We lost a 3-year starter at quarterback so we were concerned about that. We lost our entire linebacker core.

"We knew our defensive backfield would be solid and we were pretty sure our skill kids on offense, minus the quarterback, would be fine. For a Game One, I can't complain too much other than penalties early in the game."

In Brainerd's come-from-behind victory over Buffalo, the Warriors won it on Charlie Geraets' 1-yard TD blast with 1:48 remaining. He finished with 170 yards and two scores on 27 carries. Wide receiver Max Boran added four receptions for 95 yards. Quarterback Sam Miller completed 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards.

Brainerd finished with 342 total yards to the Bison's 332. The Warriors forced three turnovers with defensive back Brady Anderson picking off two passes and lineman Nate Bessingpas recovering a fumbled punt. Brainerd, meanwhile, turned the ball over just once.

The Warriors' defense yielded 237 yards in the first half, but only three points and 95 yards in the second half.

"I thought one of the highlights of last week's victory was our defensive play," Stolski said. "Buffalo had a well-rounded team with a really good passing attack. We were able to hang in there and make some plays. Often in a game like that, it gets down to turnovers and we only had one."

