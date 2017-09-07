Girls Swimming and Diving: Foote, relay highlight Flyers' win

Foote broke a 1999 record set by Blake's Nora Ames of 1:03.29.

The Flyers' Rachel Pusc won the 200-meter free in 2:27.39 and Emma Gustafson won the diving.

Foote and Pusc along with Katie Corbett and Meghan Fritz broke the 400 free relay pool record with a first-place 4:27.21.

Little Falls 91 , Mora 87

200 medley relay: 1-Mora 2:13.05; 2-Little Falls (Alice Foote, Hannah Jones, Katie Corbett, Rachel Josephson) 2:13.16; 3-Little Falls (Rachel Reller, Taylor Flahave, MaKenna Olson, Lindy Welinski) 2:28.77

200 freestyle: 1-Rachel Pusc (LF) 2:27.39; 3-Meghan Fritz (LF) 2:32.18; 5-Maddie Carper (LF) 2:40.40

200 individual medley: 1-Ally Sanborn (M) 2:56.66; 2-Lindy Welinski (LF) 3:01.05; 3- MaKenna Olson (LF) 3:02.37; 4-Caitlyn Gustafson (LF) 3:07.17

50 freestyle: 1- Alice Foote (LF) 28.09; 2- Rachel Josephson (LF) 30.46; 3- Katie Corbett (LF) 30.80

Diving: 1- Emma Gustafson (LF) 178.35; 2-Olivia Nuehring (LF) 164.15 ; 3-Ashley Hagen (LF) 136.00

100 butterfly: 1-Sage Wren (M) 1:17.12; 3- Lindy Welinski (LF) 1:23.80; 4-MaKenna Olson (LF) 1:23.86

100 freestyle: 1- Alice Foote (LF) 1:01.55; 4-Rachel Pusc (LF) 1:07.72; 5-Rachel Reller (LF) 1:11.84

400 freestyle: 1- Meghan Fritz (LF) 5:18.47; 3- Madison Carper (LF) 5:33.88; 4- Faith Rausch (LF) 5:36.85

200 freestyle relay: 1- Little Falls (Jones, Gustafson, Pusc, R. Josephson) 2:05.28; 3- Little Falls (Abby Noyes, Leah Josephson, Olson Welinski) 2:15.51

100 backstroke: 1-Jenna Williams (M) 1:09.91; 3- Rachel Reller (LF) 1:19.10; 5- Caitlin Gustafson (LF) 1:21.85

100 breaststroke: 1-Kallee Swenson (M) 1:26.78; 2- Hannah Jones (LF) 1:27.52

400 freestyle relay: 1- Little Falls (Corbett, Pusc, Fritz, Foote) 4:27.21; 3-Little Falls (Carper, Rausch, Gustafson, Reller) 5:03.51