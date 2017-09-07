Girls Soccer: Warriors rally to beat Alex

Brainerd starting goalie Molly Rudolph went down with an injury in the first half and senior Megan Lacy stepped into the net and accumulated three saves.

McElfresh scored on a penalty kick, while also assisting on Smith's goal.

The Warrior win was secured by Lexi Roby as she received a corner kick from Gina Wasniewski bringing the score to 3-1.

"Alexandria played very hard and with a lot heart tonight," Brainerd head coach Grant Gmeinder. "They challenged us and forced us to play through some adversity. We were proud of the way our girls responded and played together through it."

Brainerd 0 3—3

Alexandria 1 1—2

First half: A-Kaye Paschka 38:34

Second half: B-Regan McElfresh 13:09, B-Gabbie Smith (Regan McElfresh) 26:22, A-Camille Hegstad 26:52, B-Lexi Roby (Gina Wasniewski) 31:27

Shots on goal: B 26, A 4

Goalkeepers: B-Molly Rudolph (0 saves) B-Meghan Lacy (3 saves); A-Sophia Vinje (23 saves)

Conference: B 3-0. Overall: B 5-1. Next: Rocori at Brainerd 7 p.m. Tuesday.