Area Volleyball: Pirates prevail over Pillager

Alyssa Thompson of the Pirates tallied 12 kills, four digs and an ace. Mardi Ehrmantraut contributed four aces, eight digs and 40 set assists.

Pillager's Sam Thomas posted nine kills and nine digs.

Verndale 25 25 23 25

Pillager 22 23 25 19

Pillager statistics

Jordyn VanVickle 7 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace

Maggie Schmit 26 set assists, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 1 ace

Danielle Kocur 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace

Amelia Williams 8 digs

Julia Johnson 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig,

Kylie Woidyla 6 digs

Samantha Thomas 9 kills, 1 block, 7 digs,

Samantha Macheel 3 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces

Hailea Books 13 digs

Conference: P 0-1. Overall: P 2-5. Next: Pillager hosts Swanville 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Verndale statistics

Leah Crider 1 dig, 1 ace

Allison Olsson 7 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs

Alyssa Thompson 12 kills, 1 set assist, 4 digs, 1 ace

Mardi Ehrmantraut 40 set assists, 8 digs, 4 aces

Sarah Barrett 3 kills, 3 digs

Morgan Glenz 26 kills, 1 block, 21 digs, 1 ace

Ashley Aarseth 3 set assists

Tess Jones 11 digs

Molly Brownlow 1 set assist, 12 digs

Conference: V 1-0. Overall: V 1-2. Next: Verndale at Browerville Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday .

Pequot Lakes 3, PR-B 2

PEQUOT LAKES—Alyssa Semmler pounded 22 kills and 10 blocks in the Pine River-Backus Tigers 3-2 loss to the Pequot Lakes Patriots Thursday.

PR-B's Gabby Rainwater added eight kills and 24 digs and Rylie Hirschey finished with 36 set assists, seven digs, three kills, three ace serves and two blocks.

Pine River-B 20 15 25 26 10

Pequot Lakes 25 25 20 24 15

Pine River-Backus statistics

Rylie Hirschey - 36 Set Assists, 7 Digs, 3 Kills, 2 Blocks, 3 Ace Serves

Alyssa Semmler - 5 Digs, 22 Kills, 10 Blocks, 1 Ace Serve

Gabby Rainwater - 24 Digs, 8 Kills, 4 Blocks, 1 Ace

Anna Felthous - 7 Digs, 7 Kills, 2 Blocks, 3 Ace Serves

Emma Barchus - 17 Digs

Anna Downie - 1 Set Assist, 2 Digs, 1 Ace Serve

Jaime Johnson - 2 Set Assists, 3 Digs, 4 Kills,

Olivia Adkins - 2 Digs

Overall: PRB 1-1. Next: Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

Wadena-Deer Creek 3,

Bertha-Hewitt 0

BERTHA—Casey Volkmann tallied 15 kills and Ellie Miron added 13 as they led the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 3-0 Park Region Conference win over Bertha-Hewitt.

Volkmann also picked up nine digs, two blocks, and four aces for W-DC.

Bertha-Hewitt 8 9 11

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Mackenzie Carsten 2 digs

Lila Lohmiller 8 digs

Ashley Adams 1 ace, 1 block, 4 digs, 35 set assists

Courtny Warren 3 digs

Kennedy Gravelle 8 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs

Kyla Ness 1 dig

Katlyn Heaton 2 set assists, 1 dig, 3 aces

Casey Volkmann 15 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces, 9 digs

Mari Grendahl 1 dig, 1 ace

Ellie Miron 13 kills, 2 blocks

Kylee Hopp 1 kill, 3 blocks

Conference: WDC 1-0. Overall: WDC 3-0. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Sauk Rapids Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

Aitkin 3, Ogilvie 0

OGILVIE—The Aitkin Gobblers improved to 2-0 in the Great River Conference with Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Ogilvie Lions.

Aitkin is 3-1 overall and will play in the Pequot Lakes Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

Park Rapids 3, Crosby-Ironton 1

CROSBY—Shyanna Loiland pounded 20 kills and put up 13 set assists in Crosby-Ironton's 3-1 Mid-State Conference loss to Park Rapids Thursday.

C-I's Jami Nelson tallied eight kills, 24 set assists and nine digs.

Park Rapids 28 25 25 25

Crosby-Ironton 30 14 16 25

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 1 ace serves, 23 digs

Danielle Rydberg 1 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

Michaela Stangel 4 kills, 6 digs

Kylie Monson 7 kills, 3 ace serves, 9 digs,

Shyanne Loiland 20 kills, 13 assists, 2 ace serves, 5 digs

Jami Nelson 8 kills, 24 set assists, 9 digs

Conference: C-I 0-1. Overall: C-I 2-1. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pine City Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

LITTLE FALLS—Sydney Berg pounded 13 kills to go with nine digs for the Little Falls Flyers in a 3-0 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Thursday.

Kailey Ginter tipped 19 set assists for the Flyers and Allie Steinmetz added 12 digs.

Cathedral 25 25 25

Little Falls 15 17 23

Little Falls statistics

Kailey Ginter 1 kill, 19 set assists, 4 digs, 1 block

Rachel Tembreull 8 kills, 2 ace serves, 6 digs, 2 blocks

MacKenzie Jendro 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 blocks

Madelyn VanRisseghem 1 dig

Sydney Berg 13 kills, 1 ace serve, 9 digs, 1 block

Sophia Sowada 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 blocks

Allie Steinmetz 12 digs

Taylor Jordan 1 kill, 5 digs

Kerstin Knopik 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 2 digs, 1 block

Abby Poser 5 digs

Conference: LF 1-1. Overall: LF 2-2. Next: Little Falls at Sauk Rapids tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

Holdingford 3, Pierz 2

PIERZ—Jade Porter secured 11 kills, two blocks and 16 digs in the Pioneers' 3-2 Central Minnesota Conference loss to the Holdingford Huskers Thursday.

Kylie Porter contributed two ace serves, 10 kills and 22 digs for Pierz.

Holdingford 20 22 25 25 15

Pierz 25 25 22 17 11

Pierz statistics

Jordyn Jansen 33 digs

Kelsi Stuckmayer 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 set assist, 16 digs

Malea Boser 1 kill, 19 set assists, 16 digs

Hannah Krych 7 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs

Taylor Kimman 1 set assist, 6 digs

Jade Porter 11 kills, 2 blocks, 16 digs

Kylie Porter 2 ace serves, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 10 set assists, 22 digs

Conference: Prz 0-1. Overall: Prz 3-3. Next: Pierz at Pequot Lakes Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.