Area Volleyball: Pirates prevail over Pillager
PILLAGER—Verndale's Morgan Glenz pounded 26 kills, scooped 21 digs and added a block and an ace to lead the Pirates to 3-1 victory over the Pillager Huskies Thursday.
Alyssa Thompson of the Pirates tallied 12 kills, four digs and an ace. Mardi Ehrmantraut contributed four aces, eight digs and 40 set assists.
Pillager's Sam Thomas posted nine kills and nine digs.
Verndale 25 25 23 25
Pillager 22 23 25 19
Pillager statistics
Jordyn VanVickle 7 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace
Maggie Schmit 26 set assists, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 1 ace
Danielle Kocur 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace
Amelia Williams 8 digs
Julia Johnson 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig,
Kylie Woidyla 6 digs
Samantha Thomas 9 kills, 1 block, 7 digs,
Samantha Macheel 3 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces
Hailea Books 13 digs
Conference: P 0-1. Overall: P 2-5. Next: Pillager hosts Swanville 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Verndale statistics
Leah Crider 1 dig, 1 ace
Allison Olsson 7 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs
Alyssa Thompson 12 kills, 1 set assist, 4 digs, 1 ace
Mardi Ehrmantraut 40 set assists, 8 digs, 4 aces
Sarah Barrett 3 kills, 3 digs
Morgan Glenz 26 kills, 1 block, 21 digs, 1 ace
Ashley Aarseth 3 set assists
Tess Jones 11 digs
Molly Brownlow 1 set assist, 12 digs
Conference: V 1-0. Overall: V 1-2. Next: Verndale at Browerville Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday .
Pequot Lakes 3, PR-B 2
PEQUOT LAKES—Alyssa Semmler pounded 22 kills and 10 blocks in the Pine River-Backus Tigers 3-2 loss to the Pequot Lakes Patriots Thursday.
PR-B's Gabby Rainwater added eight kills and 24 digs and Rylie Hirschey finished with 36 set assists, seven digs, three kills, three ace serves and two blocks.
Pine River-B 20 15 25 26 10
Pequot Lakes 25 25 20 24 15
Pine River-Backus statistics
Rylie Hirschey - 36 Set Assists, 7 Digs, 3 Kills, 2 Blocks, 3 Ace Serves
Alyssa Semmler - 5 Digs, 22 Kills, 10 Blocks, 1 Ace Serve
Gabby Rainwater - 24 Digs, 8 Kills, 4 Blocks, 1 Ace
Anna Felthous - 7 Digs, 7 Kills, 2 Blocks, 3 Ace Serves
Emma Barchus - 17 Digs
Anna Downie - 1 Set Assist, 2 Digs, 1 Ace Serve
Jaime Johnson - 2 Set Assists, 3 Digs, 4 Kills,
Olivia Adkins - 2 Digs
Overall: PRB 1-1. Next: Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.
Wadena-Deer Creek 3,
Bertha-Hewitt 0
BERTHA—Casey Volkmann tallied 15 kills and Ellie Miron added 13 as they led the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 3-0 Park Region Conference win over Bertha-Hewitt.
Volkmann also picked up nine digs, two blocks, and four aces for W-DC.
Bertha-Hewitt 8 9 11
Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25
Wadena-Deer Creek statistics
Mackenzie Carsten 2 digs
Lila Lohmiller 8 digs
Ashley Adams 1 ace, 1 block, 4 digs, 35 set assists
Courtny Warren 3 digs
Kennedy Gravelle 8 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs
Kyla Ness 1 dig
Katlyn Heaton 2 set assists, 1 dig, 3 aces
Casey Volkmann 15 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces, 9 digs
Mari Grendahl 1 dig, 1 ace
Ellie Miron 13 kills, 2 blocks
Kylee Hopp 1 kill, 3 blocks
Conference: WDC 1-0. Overall: WDC 3-0. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Sauk Rapids Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.
Aitkin 3, Ogilvie 0
OGILVIE—The Aitkin Gobblers improved to 2-0 in the Great River Conference with Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Ogilvie Lions.
Aitkin is 3-1 overall and will play in the Pequot Lakes Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.
Park Rapids 3, Crosby-Ironton 1
CROSBY—Shyanna Loiland pounded 20 kills and put up 13 set assists in Crosby-Ironton's 3-1 Mid-State Conference loss to Park Rapids Thursday.
C-I's Jami Nelson tallied eight kills, 24 set assists and nine digs.
Park Rapids 28 25 25 25
Crosby-Ironton 30 14 16 25
Crosby-Ironton statistics
Caitlyn Gutzman 1 ace serves, 23 digs
Danielle Rydberg 1 kills, 1 dig, 1 block
Michaela Stangel 4 kills, 6 digs
Kylie Monson 7 kills, 3 ace serves, 9 digs,
Shyanne Loiland 20 kills, 13 assists, 2 ace serves, 5 digs
Jami Nelson 8 kills, 24 set assists, 9 digs
Conference: C-I 0-1. Overall: C-I 2-1. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pine City Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.
Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0
LITTLE FALLS—Sydney Berg pounded 13 kills to go with nine digs for the Little Falls Flyers in a 3-0 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Thursday.
Kailey Ginter tipped 19 set assists for the Flyers and Allie Steinmetz added 12 digs.
Cathedral 25 25 25
Little Falls 15 17 23
Little Falls statistics
Kailey Ginter 1 kill, 19 set assists, 4 digs, 1 block
Rachel Tembreull 8 kills, 2 ace serves, 6 digs, 2 blocks
MacKenzie Jendro 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 blocks
Madelyn VanRisseghem 1 dig
Sydney Berg 13 kills, 1 ace serve, 9 digs, 1 block
Sophia Sowada 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 blocks
Allie Steinmetz 12 digs
Taylor Jordan 1 kill, 5 digs
Kerstin Knopik 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 2 digs, 1 block
Abby Poser 5 digs
Conference: LF 1-1. Overall: LF 2-2. Next: Little Falls at Sauk Rapids tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.
Holdingford 3, Pierz 2
PIERZ—Jade Porter secured 11 kills, two blocks and 16 digs in the Pioneers' 3-2 Central Minnesota Conference loss to the Holdingford Huskers Thursday.
Kylie Porter contributed two ace serves, 10 kills and 22 digs for Pierz.
Holdingford 20 22 25 25 15
Pierz 25 25 22 17 11
Pierz statistics
Jordyn Jansen 33 digs
Kelsi Stuckmayer 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 set assist, 16 digs
Malea Boser 1 kill, 19 set assists, 16 digs
Hannah Krych 7 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs
Taylor Kimman 1 set assist, 6 digs
Jade Porter 11 kills, 2 blocks, 16 digs
Kylie Porter 2 ace serves, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 10 set assists, 22 digs
Conference: Prz 0-1. Overall: Prz 3-3. Next: Pierz at Pequot Lakes Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.