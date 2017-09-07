Search
    Area Volleyball: Pirates prevail over Pillager

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:58 p.m.

    PILLAGER—Verndale's Morgan Glenz pounded 26 kills, scooped 21 digs and added a block and an ace to lead the Pirates to 3-1 victory over the Pillager Huskies Thursday.

    Alyssa Thompson of the Pirates tallied 12 kills, four digs and an ace. Mardi Ehrmantraut contributed four aces, eight digs and 40 set assists.

    Pillager's Sam Thomas posted nine kills and nine digs.

    Verndale 25 25 23 25

    Pillager 22 23 25 19

    Pillager statistics

    Jordyn VanVickle 7 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace

    Maggie Schmit 26 set assists, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 1 ace

    Danielle Kocur 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace

    Amelia Williams 8 digs

    Julia Johnson 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig,

    Kylie Woidyla 6 digs

    Samantha Thomas 9 kills, 1 block, 7 digs,

    Samantha Macheel 3 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces

    Hailea Books 13 digs

    Conference: P 0-1. Overall: P 2-5. Next: Pillager hosts Swanville 7:30 p.m. Monday.

    Verndale statistics

    Leah Crider 1 dig, 1 ace

    Allison Olsson 7 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs

    Alyssa Thompson 12 kills, 1 set assist, 4 digs, 1 ace

    Mardi Ehrmantraut 40 set assists, 8 digs, 4 aces

    Sarah Barrett 3 kills, 3 digs

    Morgan Glenz 26 kills, 1 block, 21 digs, 1 ace

    Ashley Aarseth 3 set assists

    Tess Jones 11 digs

    Molly Brownlow 1 set assist, 12 digs

    Conference: V 1-0. Overall: V 1-2. Next: Verndale at Browerville Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday .

    Pequot Lakes 3, PR-B 2

    PEQUOT LAKES—Alyssa Semmler pounded 22 kills and 10 blocks in the Pine River-Backus Tigers 3-2 loss to the Pequot Lakes Patriots Thursday.

    PR-B's Gabby Rainwater added eight kills and 24 digs and Rylie Hirschey finished with 36 set assists, seven digs, three kills, three ace serves and two blocks.

    Pine River-B 20 15 25 26 10

    Pequot Lakes 25 25 20 24 15

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Rylie Hirschey - 36 Set Assists, 7 Digs, 3 Kills, 2 Blocks, 3 Ace Serves

    Alyssa Semmler - 5 Digs, 22 Kills, 10 Blocks, 1 Ace Serve

    Gabby Rainwater - 24 Digs, 8 Kills, 4 Blocks, 1 Ace

    Anna Felthous - 7 Digs, 7 Kills, 2 Blocks, 3 Ace Serves

    Emma Barchus - 17 Digs

    Anna Downie - 1 Set Assist, 2 Digs, 1 Ace Serve

    Jaime Johnson - 2 Set Assists, 3 Digs, 4 Kills,

    Olivia Adkins - 2 Digs

    Overall: PRB 1-1. Next: Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

    Wadena-Deer Creek 3,

    Bertha-Hewitt 0

    BERTHA—Casey Volkmann tallied 15 kills and Ellie Miron added 13 as they led the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 3-0 Park Region Conference win over Bertha-Hewitt.

    Volkmann also picked up nine digs, two blocks, and four aces for W-DC.

    Bertha-Hewitt 8 9 11

    Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

    Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

    Mackenzie Carsten 2 digs

    Lila Lohmiller 8 digs

    Ashley Adams 1 ace, 1 block, 4 digs, 35 set assists

    Courtny Warren 3 digs

    Kennedy Gravelle 8 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs

    Kyla Ness 1 dig

    Katlyn Heaton 2 set assists, 1 dig, 3 aces

    Casey Volkmann 15 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces, 9 digs

    Mari Grendahl 1 dig, 1 ace

    Ellie Miron 13 kills, 2 blocks

    Kylee Hopp 1 kill, 3 blocks

    Conference: WDC 1-0. Overall: WDC 3-0. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Sauk Rapids Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

    Aitkin 3, Ogilvie 0

    OGILVIE—The Aitkin Gobblers improved to 2-0 in the Great River Conference with Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Ogilvie Lions.

    Aitkin is 3-1 overall and will play in the Pequot Lakes Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

    Park Rapids 3, Crosby-Ironton 1

    CROSBY—Shyanna Loiland pounded 20 kills and put up 13 set assists in Crosby-Ironton's 3-1 Mid-State Conference loss to Park Rapids Thursday.

    C-I's Jami Nelson tallied eight kills, 24 set assists and nine digs.

    Park Rapids 28 25 25 25

    Crosby-Ironton 30 14 16 25

    Crosby-Ironton statistics

    Caitlyn Gutzman 1 ace serves, 23 digs

    Danielle Rydberg 1 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

    Michaela Stangel 4 kills, 6 digs

    Kylie Monson 7 kills, 3 ace serves, 9 digs,

    Shyanne Loiland 20 kills, 13 assists, 2 ace serves, 5 digs

    Jami Nelson 8 kills, 24 set assists, 9 digs

    Conference: C-I 0-1. Overall: C-I 2-1. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pine City Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

    Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

    LITTLE FALLS—Sydney Berg pounded 13 kills to go with nine digs for the Little Falls Flyers in a 3-0 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Thursday.

    Kailey Ginter tipped 19 set assists for the Flyers and Allie Steinmetz added 12 digs.

    Cathedral 25 25 25

    Little Falls 15 17 23

    Little Falls statistics

    Kailey Ginter 1 kill, 19 set assists, 4 digs, 1 block

    Rachel Tembreull 8 kills, 2 ace serves, 6 digs, 2 blocks

    MacKenzie Jendro 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 blocks

    Madelyn VanRisseghem 1 dig

    Sydney Berg 13 kills, 1 ace serve, 9 digs, 1 block

    Sophia Sowada 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 blocks

    Allie Steinmetz 12 digs

    Taylor Jordan 1 kill, 5 digs

    Kerstin Knopik 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 2 digs, 1 block

    Abby Poser 5 digs

    Conference: LF 1-1. Overall: LF 2-2. Next: Little Falls at Sauk Rapids tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

    Holdingford 3, Pierz 2

    PIERZ—Jade Porter secured 11 kills, two blocks and 16 digs in the Pioneers' 3-2 Central Minnesota Conference loss to the Holdingford Huskers Thursday.

    Kylie Porter contributed two ace serves, 10 kills and 22 digs for Pierz.

    Holdingford 20 22 25 25 15

    Pierz 25 25 22 17 11

    Pierz statistics

    Jordyn Jansen 33 digs

    Kelsi Stuckmayer 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 set assist, 16 digs

    Malea Boser 1 kill, 19 set assists, 16 digs

    Hannah Krych 7 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs

    Taylor Kimman 1 set assist, 6 digs

    Jade Porter 11 kills, 2 blocks, 16 digs

    Kylie Porter 2 ace serves, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 10 set assists, 22 digs

    Conference: Prz 0-1. Overall: Prz 3-3. Next: Pierz at Pequot Lakes Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

