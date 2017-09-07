Area Girls Soccer: Flyers fall to Thunder 2-1
BELLE PRAIRIE—Aria Kapsner tallied the only goal for the Little Falls Flyers, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped with Thursday's 2-1 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Zimmerman Thunder
Goalkeeper Jasmine Miller made six saves for the Flyers.
Zimmerman 1 1—2
Little Falls 1 0—1
First half: Z-27:00; LF-Aria Kapsner (Rachel Gold) 33:00
Second half: Z-36:00
Shots on goal: Z-8
Goalkeepers: LF-Jasmine Miller (6 saves)
Conference: LF 2-1. Overall: LF 3-2. Next: Little Falls at Becker 7 p.m. Tuesday.