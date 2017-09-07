Search
    Area Girls Soccer: Flyers fall to Thunder 2-1

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:00 p.m.

    BELLE PRAIRIE—Aria Kapsner tallied the only goal for the Little Falls Flyers, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped with Thursday's 2-1 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Zimmerman Thunder

    Goalkeeper Jasmine Miller made six saves for the Flyers.

    Zimmerman 1 1—2

    Little Falls 1 0—1

    First half: Z-27:00; LF-Aria Kapsner (Rachel Gold) 33:00

    Second half: Z-36:00

    Shots on goal: Z-8

    Goalkeepers: LF-Jasmine Miller (6 saves)

    Conference: LF 2-1. Overall: LF 3-2. Next: Little Falls at Becker 7 p.m. Tuesday.

