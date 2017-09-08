Boys Soccer: Alexandria denies Warriors a victory

Alexandria's Michael Kuhn denied Brainerd a victory when he scored with 7:58 remaining in regulation. The teams then went scoreless in the 10-minute overtime and settled for a 1-1 tie.

In their last game against Willmar Aug. 31, the Warriors gave up another late goal in a 2-1 defeat.

"That's the second game where we let in the winning goal or the tying goal in the last seven minutes," Warriors coach Tom Grausam said. "It's very frustrating.

"Tonight's game was a tale of two halves. The first half I thought we played really strong. The second half we got away from our game. Give credit to Alexandria. They adjusted their playing. They came out strong the second half."

Warriors 1, Alex 1

The key: The Cardinals tied the game in the final eight minutes of regulation

Conference: Brd 1-1-1, A 1-2-1

Overall: Brd 2-1-1, A 3-2-1

Next: Brainerd at Rocori 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Brainerd governed the first half, outshooting the Cardinals 5-3 and taking a 1-0 lead. Alexandria regrouped in the second half and outshot the Warriors 4-1. The teams each managed one shot in overtime.

"We have to be able to play smart and keep that lead," Grausam said. "One-goal leads are hard to keep. We have to be able to finish better and put more shots on net. We had seven shots the whole night. We need to get about 15-20 shots."

Alexandria coach Cahill Collins was happy to come out of Thursday's game with a point.

"We had some good opportunities," Collins said. "A couple times the ball hit the post. We had our chances and it was a nice game, a well-fought and a hard game."

Brainerd's Jack Thorkelson opened the scoring at 29:01 of the first half. Tim Whiteman drilled a long pass to Thorkelson whose left-footed kick hooked inside the far post.

Nick Whiteman and Mason Malone generated scoring opportunities for the Warriors in the first, but were stymied by Alexandria keeper Jason Tikkanen.

Momentum shifted to Alexandria in the second half. Kuhn scored on a header in a crowd in front of Warrior keeper Noah Sundberg. With about 75 seconds left, Kuhn hit the post with the potential game-winner.

Neither team posed a serious threat in overtime.

"We still haven't been able to put a full game of 80 minutes together," Grausam said, "but our guys never gave up. We just lost our composure, lost our shape. That's all it takes in soccer."

Collins, the Warriors' head coach from 2005-09, enjoys opportunities to return to Brainerd.

"I see so many (familiar) faces," he said. "I knew two of the referees. One was an assistant coach for me. They did a nice job."

Alexandria 0 1 0—1

Brainerd 1 0 0—1

First half: Brd-Jack Thorkelson (Tim Whiteman) 29:01

Second half: A-Michael Kuhn (Cameron Rice) 7:58

Shots on goal: A 3-4-1--8, B-5-1-1--7

Goalkeepers: A-Jason Tikkanen (6 saves); B-Noah Sundberg (7 saves).