'Energized' Mauer on a hitting tear

Twins manager Paul Molitor said he feels Mauer has become "energized" by playing in "meaningful games." Mauer didn't disagree about the Twins being in the wild-card hunt.

"This is why you play the game, and it's going to be a fun few weeks here," Mauer said.

Mauer's pennant-race surge at the plate has given him overall numbers — a .306 batting average with an .810 OPS — that are his best since 2013, his most recent All-Star season. It also happens that on Aug. 19 of that year, Mauer sustained a concussion that led to his transition from catcher to first base.

The injury also, it's widely believed, has impacted his production as a hitter. Mauer has said in recent years that he still experiences post-concussion symptoms such as blurred vision. This season has been better, he said.

"Concussions are a cumulative thing," said Mauer, who also sustained one as an adolescent. "But yeah, I feel pretty good right now as far as that goes, and we're trying to keep it that way."

Rowson takes personal leave

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida, hitting coach James Rowson left the club and returned to his home in the Tampa area to be with his wife and three girls. Rowson's wife, Maria, is an administrator at a school designated by the state to be a major evacuation shelter, Molitor said.

"He feels they're in a safe place," Molitor said. "But obviously there's a lot of concern for anyone who has friends and family dealing with what looks fairly imminent here."

Molitor says he hopes to see Rowson back at work Tuesday, weather permitting, when the Twins return home to Target Field. In the meantime, assistant Rudy Hernandez will function as hitting coach.

Like other MLB teams, Twins players and their families have been dealing with the uncertainties brought by a series of powerful storms wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and south Atlantic regions. The Twins have temporarily shut down their facility in Fort Myers, Fla., because of Irma, which has been on a Florida trajectory.

Rowson is in his first season with the Twins and 16th as a coach in professional baseball.

Molitor praised Rowson for his contribution to the club, particularly with the younger players.

Minnesota was ninth in runs scored coming into action Friday night, after finishing 16th a season ago.

'Big Sexy Night'

The Twins are celebrating the career of right-hander Bartolo Colon with "Big Sexy Night" at Target Field on Friday. Festivities include a T-shirt giveaway, and Colon is scheduled to take his turn in the rotation. Right, skipper?

"Marketing asked me about that, and I said that he will be pitching Sunday (at Kansas City) and the next start is yet to be finalized," Molitor said. "(Marketing), they kind of run the show more than anyone around here."

Briefly

Molitor said left-hander Adalberto Mejia is scheduled to throw "75-80 pitches" Saturday for Class AA Chattanooga in its playoff game. Mejia, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 8 because of a strained left bicep, is a candidate to return to Minnesota's starting rotation once his rehab assignment finishes.

Slugger Miguel Sano had a good day recovering from his shin injury, Molitor said. Sano did more running and took live batting practice in the cage at Target Field. If he feels up to it Saturday, Sano might get outside to take grounders at third, and hit on the field.

