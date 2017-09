Area Girls Tennis: Pierz powers past Mora 5-2

Valeria Gall won her No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-1 and the Pioneers swept the doubles with Brittney Boser-Katelyn Smude earning a 6-1, 6-2 No. 1 doubles win.

Pierz 5, Mora 2

Singles

No. 1: Becky Langer (Pz) def. Morgan Brettingen 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Grace Harman (M) def. Kayln Gritzmacher 6-2, 6-7(5-7), (7-4)

No. 3: Ada Krueger (M) def. Abby Andrea 6-4, 6-1

No. 4: Valeria Gall (Pz) def. Emma Folkema 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Brittney Boser-Katelyn Smude (Pz) def. Ann Marie Oberg-Jordan Horning 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Avy Lease-Anessa Leidenfrost (Pz) def. Kelsey Reynolds-Valerie Horning 6-3, 7-5

No. 3: Gracie Gall-Laura Skiba (Pz) def. Tori Dion-Sierra Thonson 6-0, 6-1

Overall: P 6-3 . Next: Pierz at Pine City Tournament 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Becker 6, Aitkin 1

AITKIN—Brynn Wilson scored a No. 1 singles victory for the lone point in the Aitkin Gobblers 6-1 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Becker Bulldogs Thursday.

Becker 6, Aitkin 1

Singles

No. 1: Brynn Wilson (A) def. Anna Ritchie 7-5, 6-4

No. 2: Taylor Pawlicki (B) def. Heather Gaulke 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Courtney Nuest (B) def. Annie Courtemanche 6-3, 6-2

No. 4: Blair Pappenfus (B) def. Ellie Jindra 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Hannah Bengston-Megan Nelson (B) def. Angel Beaufeaux-Addie Sanford 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Payton Bernstrom-Alayna Lindquist (B) def. Brooke Hansen-Jessica Shaver 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Ally Kangas-Julia Bengston (B) def. Abby Monse-Bryanna Baugh 6-1, 6-3

Conference: A 0-1. Overall: A 2-11. Next: Aitkin at Pine City Tournament 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Perham 7, C-I 0

PERHAM—The Perham Yellowjackets won every match in straight sets in a 7-0 win over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday.

Perham 7, Crosby-Ironton 0

Singles

No. 1: Makayla Melvin (P) def. Emma Stokman 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Brianna Schwantz (P) def. Jordyan Millsop 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Michelle Swyter (P) def. Annika Severson 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: Avery Beachy (P) def. Theresa Goodwin 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Johanna Winkels-Ellie Birkeland (P) def. Shelain Lewis-Kalina Spalj 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Jade Lenius-Kiera Radniecki (P) def. Loren Sablan-Summer Popkes 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Mirta Vorderbruggen-Grace Minten (P) Kathryn Ireland-Isabella Sablan 6-1, 6-1

Overall: C-I 4-11. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Eveleth-Gilbert 4 p.m. Friday.

Moorhead 7, Little Falls 0

LITTLE FALLS—Sadie Sue Houdek and Emily Orr forced a first set tiebreaker, but fell at No. 1 doubles in the Little Falls Flyers 7-0 loss to the Moorhead Spuds Thursday.

Moorhead 7, Little Falls 0

Singles

No. 1: Brenna Mjoeness (M) def. Alicia Kalis 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Isabelle Rockstad (M) def. Brianna Marshik 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Cassie Jenson (M) def. Madeline Neuring 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Nicole Hogland (M) def. Tori Gottwaldt 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Claire Rix-Annika Sethre-Hofstad (M) def. Sadie Sue Houdek-Emily Orr 7-6(7-5), 6-4

No. 2: Sydney Mjoen-Kylie Dumas (M) def. Alexa Stoner-Mikayle Geise 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Emma Craig-Rachel Craig (M) def. Kaitlyn Cox-Beth Ahlin 6-0, 6-1

Overall: LF 0-11 . Next: Little Falls at Pierz 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Park Rapids 4, S-M 3

STAPLES—Anna Wilgohs and Claire Wolhowe posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles in the Staples-Motley Cardinals 4-3 Mid-State Conference loss to Park Rapids Thursday.

Rose Han earned the Cardinals lone singles victory and Katie Johnson-Tasha Achermann scored S-M's other doubles win.

Park Rapids 4, Staples-Motley 3

Singles

No. 1: Natalie Kinkle (PR) def. Kelsey Peterson 7-5, 6-4

No. 2: Tori Hilmanowski (PR) def. Bethany Johnson 7-5, 6-0

No. 3: Abby Morris (PR) def. Haley Diteman 6-4, 6-2

No. 4: Rose Han (SM) def. Megan Powers 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Anna Willgohs-Claire Wolhowe (SM) def. Olivia Wallace-Chloe Johnson 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Kendra Coborn-Gracie Eischens (PR) def. Bryn Williams-Haley Cichos 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

No. 3: Katie Johnson-Tasha Achermann (SM) def. Jada Renneberg-Rachel Herman 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Conference: SM 0-2. Overall: SM 3-5. Next: Staples-Motley hosts triangular noon Friday.