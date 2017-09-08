Search
    High School Football: Bulldogs chew up W-DC, 35-6

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:49 p.m.

    WADENA—Jake Dykhoff scored one touchdown and threw for 77 yards for Wadena-Deer Creek in a 35-6 loss to the Ottertail Central Bulldogs Friday.

    Matt Goeden rushed 45 yards for the Wolverines.

    Nick VanErp rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns for Ottertail Central.

    Ottertail Central 20 15 0 0—35

    Wadena-Deer Creek 0 0 0 6--6

    First quarter

    OTC-Nick VanErp 28 run (kick)

    OTC-Ben Naddy 5 run (kick)

    OTC- 8 run (failed two-point conversion)

    Second quarter

    OTC-Nick VanErp 40 run (two-point conversion)

    OTC-Austin Wensauer 2 run (kick)

    Fourth quarter

    WDC-Jake Dykhoff 14 run (failed two-point conversion)

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: WDC 76; OTC 230

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: WDC 90; OTC 26

    Total offense: WDC 166; OTC 256

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: WDC- Matt Goeden 45 ;

    Passing: WDC- Jake Dykhoff 77;

    Receiving: WDC- Preston Warren 31 ;

    Sub: WDC 0-1. Overall: WDC 0-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek vs. United North Central at Menahga 7 p.m. Friday.

