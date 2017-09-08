High School Football: Bulldogs chew up W-DC, 35-6
WADENA—Jake Dykhoff scored one touchdown and threw for 77 yards for Wadena-Deer Creek in a 35-6 loss to the Ottertail Central Bulldogs Friday.
Matt Goeden rushed 45 yards for the Wolverines.
Nick VanErp rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns for Ottertail Central.
Ottertail Central 20 15 0 0—35
Wadena-Deer Creek 0 0 0 6--6
First quarter
OTC-Nick VanErp 28 run (kick)
OTC-Ben Naddy 5 run (kick)
OTC- 8 run (failed two-point conversion)
Second quarter
OTC-Nick VanErp 40 run (two-point conversion)
OTC-Austin Wensauer 2 run (kick)
Fourth quarter
WDC-Jake Dykhoff 14 run (failed two-point conversion)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: WDC 76; OTC 230
Pass comp-att-int-yds: WDC 90; OTC 26
Total offense: WDC 166; OTC 256
Individual leaders
Rushing: WDC- Matt Goeden 45 ;
Passing: WDC- Jake Dykhoff 77;
Receiving: WDC- Preston Warren 31 ;
Sub: WDC 0-1. Overall: WDC 0-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek vs. United North Central at Menahga 7 p.m. Friday.