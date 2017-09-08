High School Football: Bulldogs chew up W-DC, 35-6

Matt Goeden rushed 45 yards for the Wolverines.

Nick VanErp rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns for Ottertail Central.

Ottertail Central 20 15 0 0—35

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 0 0 6--6

First quarter

OTC-Nick VanErp 28 run (kick)

OTC-Ben Naddy 5 run (kick)

OTC- 8 run (failed two-point conversion)

Second quarter

OTC-Nick VanErp 40 run (two-point conversion)

OTC-Austin Wensauer 2 run (kick)

Fourth quarter

WDC-Jake Dykhoff 14 run (failed two-point conversion)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: WDC 76; OTC 230

Pass comp-att-int-yds: WDC 90; OTC 26

Total offense: WDC 166; OTC 256

Individual leaders

Rushing: WDC- Matt Goeden 45 ;

Passing: WDC- Jake Dykhoff 77;

Receiving: WDC- Preston Warren 31 ;

Sub: WDC 0-1. Overall: WDC 0-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek vs. United North Central at Menahga 7 p.m. Friday.