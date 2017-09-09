High School Football: Bombers sink C-I

Nate Sova tossed a 43-yard scoring strike to Zac Myhre that pulled the Rangers within a touchdown and two-point conversion at 20-12 just before the end of the first half.

C-I trailed by four in the closing minutes until the Bombers put the game away with a 10-yard run to the end zone by Ryan Roslin.

Myhre ran for 70 yards on 11 carries and Winegarner rushed 14 times for 52 yards. Sova completed five of 18 passes for 161 yards.

Braham 6 14 6 8—34

Crosby-Ironton 6 8 0 8—22

First quarter

B-Grant Wilsey 1 run (pass fail) 11:03

C-I-Eli Winegarner 30 run (kick blocked) 8:23

Second quarter

B-Zach Zierden 12 pass from Hunter Giffrow (Josh Zimple pass from Giffrow) 8:40

B-Wilsey 38 pass from Giffrow (pass fail) 4:34

C-I Zac Myhre 43 pass from Nate Sova (Winegarner run) :22

Third quarter

B-Luke Bendickson 41 pass from Giffrow (pass fail) 1:13

Fourth quarter

C-I-Winegarner 4 run (Winegarner run) 6:36

B-Ryan Roslin 10 run (Zimple pass from Giffrow) 2:51

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: B 39-265, C-I 43-143

Pass comp-att-int-yds: B 10-22-0-143, C-I 5-18-1-161

Total offense: B 408, C-I 304

Individual leaders

Rushing: B-Ryan Roslin 18-184; C-I-Zac Myhre 11-70, Eli Winegarner 14-52

Passing: B-Hunter Giffrow 10-22-0-143; C-I-Nate Sova 5-18-1-161

Receiving: B-Luke Bendickson 3-75; C-I-Myhre 2-71, Anthony Hudrlik 2-59

Overall: C-I 1-1. Next: Mora at C-I 7 p.m. Sept. 22.