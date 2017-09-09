High School Football: Tigers roar past Warriors 45-6

And the Tigers' defense showed it isn't bad either.

Tech receivers James Kaczor and Brevyn Spann-Ford had big nights as did quarterback Nate Trewick and running back Scott Kippley in the Tigers' 45-6 victory.

Kaczor, who's headed for North Dakota State University, caught seven passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Spann-Ford, who has received a full ride to Minnesota, caught three passes for 50 yards and the game's first score. He also ran for a 2-point conversion. As a linebacker on defense, he blocked a Warrior punt that led to a 14-0 Tech lead in the game's first eight minutes.

--- --- --- --- ---

Tech 45, Warriors 6

The key: The Tigers scored 38 straight points and amassed 477 total yards

Subdistrict: Brd 0-1, SC 1-0

Overall: Brd 1-1, SC 2-0

Next: Brainerd at Alexandria 2 p.m. Sept. 16.

--- --- --- --- ---

Trewick, a sophomore, completed 15 of 27 passes (56 percent) for 265 yards and four scores. Kippley, a senior running back, contributed 71 yards on 14 rushes.

"Our skilled kids are very talented," Tech coach Gregg Martig said. "They're very experienced. ... Spann-Ford is my first true Division I player. Actually we have two. James (Kaczor) is going on a scholarship to NDSU.

"I think Trent Meyer's a kid that can play at the next level at another skill spot. He's maybe a kid that gets overlooked looking at his stature and size as (schools) look into the future. Scott Kippley is a very good high school football player. He provides a lot of balance for us. Trewick, who's a sophomore quarterback, in the first two games you really can't ask for much more."

The Tigers scored the game's first 38 points and finished with 477 total yards while restricting Brainerd to 231, just 88 yards in the first half. Tech forced five fumbles, recovering one in each half.

"You've got to move the ball offensively to keep our defense off the field," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said. "They have two superb receivers, a quick little running game. We never quite got our footing I think is the best way to put it. We just broke down in too many places. They just outmanned us on the perimeter.

"I thought our kids played hard. We were off assignment a few times. They just made a lot more plays. The score is the indicator."

Tech limited Brainerd running back Charlie Geraets, who rushed for 170 yards last week against Buffalo, to 29 yards on 15 carries.

"I think it's speed," Martig said of his defense. "We have to get people running east-west. If they're running north-south, it can be a bit of an issue. I think our team speed can come into play. I think that's what you saw tonight."

Class 5A's ninth-ranked Tigers scored on their first three possessions. Spann-Ford, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound senior, started the scoring with a leaping 12-yard TD catch.

On the next Warrior possession, Spann-Ford busted through the Warrior line and blocked a punt that Tech returned to the Brainerd 4. Two plays later, Kaczor barreled into the end zone from the 1.

On the next Tiger series, Kaczor hauled in an 86-yard scoring toss from Trewick and it was 22-0 one play into the second quarter. Edgar Waldusky's 24-yard field goal with four seconds left in the first half put Tech up 25-0.

In the third, Kaczor scored on third-quarter TD passes of 7 and 12 yards on consecutive possessions for a 38-point lead. The Tigers' Troy Feddema tacked on a 37-yard TD run in the fourth.

Joe Stolski's 2-yard run with 46 seconds left in the third was the only Brainerd score.

Tech 14 11 13 7—45

Brainerd 0 0 6 0—6

First quarter

SC-Brevyn Spann-Ford 12 pass from Nate Trewick (Edgar Waldusky kick) 5:26

SC-James Kaczor 1 run (Waldusky kick) 3:42

Second quarter

SC-Kaczor 86 pass from Trewick (Ford run) 11:48

SC-Waldusky 24 FG, 0:04

Third quarter

SC-Kaczor 7 pass from Trewick (kick fails) 6:04

SC-Kaczor 12 pass from Trewick (Waldusky kick) 3:39

Brd-Joe Stolski 2 run (kick fails) 0:46

Fourth quarter

SC-Troy Feddema 37 run (Waldusky kick) 5:29

Team statistics

Rushing yards: SC 212, Brd 109

Passing yards: SC 265, Brd 122

Total offense: SC 477, Brd 231

Individual leaders

Rushing: Brd-Sam Miller 7-(-3), Charlie Geraets 15-29, Max Zimmerman 2-4, McCale Peterson 1-2, Will Lundstrom 3-35, Joe Klang 7-29, Joe Stolski 6-13; SC-Scott Kipley 14-71, Kedrik Osuorah 11-55

Passing: Brd-Sam Miller 5-9-75, Joe Stolski 4-9-47; SC-Nate Trewick 15-27-265

Receiving: Brd-Pat Gervenak 3-58, Max Zimmerman 2-32, Charlie Geraets 1-1, Bryce McConville 2-13, Renzen Caughey 1-18; SC-Brevyn Spann-Ford 3-50, Trent Meyer 2-60, James Kaczor 7-133.