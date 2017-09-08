Webster gave the Cards an early lead when he hauled in a 15-yard pass from Chase Davis for the only score of the first quarter, but it was all Crookston after that.

Cade Salentine took charge for the Pirates rushing for four touchdowns and passing for a fifth to put Crookston up 32-7 after three quarters.

Cardinal Cade Schmidt rushed 11 times for 67 yards, and Davis completed seven of 18 passes for 71 yards and the touchdown throw.

The Cardinals were led in pass receptions by Webster with two for 20 yards and the touchdown.

Crookston 0 19 13 0—32

Staples-M 7 0 0 0—7

First quarter

SM-Griffin Webster 15 pass from Chase Davis (Brayden Tyrrell kick) 10:16

Second quarter

C-Cade Salentine 1 run (Blaker Fee kick) 6:43

C-Salentine 1 run (kick fail) 1:28

C-Salentine 51 run (kick fail) :04

Third quarter

C-Mason Wang 63 pass from Salentine (Fee kick) 11:46

C-Salentine 4 run (kick fail) 2:43

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: SM 24-135, C 42-220

Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 8-20-2-82, C 8-11-0-154

Total offense: SM 217, C 374

Individual leaders

Rushing: SM-Cade Schmidt 11-67, Jordan Carlson 3-33

Passing: SM-Chase Davis 7-18-1-71, Alex Ross-Bahn 1-2-1-11

Receiving: SM-Cade Schmidt 1-21, Griffin Webster 2-20

Overall: SM 0-2. Next: Staples-Motley at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7 p.m. Friday.