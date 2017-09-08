Santana, Rosario pace Twins past Royals

Santana (15-7) yielded four runs on five hits over five innings. He is 4-0 in eight starts in August and September.

The Royals pulled within 6-5 in the seventh inning, during which Alcides Escobar, Alex Gordon and Ramon Torres led off with singles. After Torres' single off Taylor Rogers scored Escobar, Trevor Hildenberger was summoned from the bullpen. He coaxed Whit Merrifield to roll into a double play and got Lorenzo Cain to fly out to center to end the inning with Gordon on third base.

Ian Kennedy (4-11) took the loss and his earned run average climbed to 5.45. He is 0-5 since a July 26 victory over Detroit.

The Twins tacked on two runs in the eighth with Robbie Grossman's triple scoring Eduardo Escobar, who had doubled for his third hit. Joe Mauer's two-out double scored pinch runner Ehire Adrianza for the final run.

Matt Belisle worked the ninth to claim his seventh save in 11 chances.

The loss dropped the Royals 4 1/2 games behind the Twins for the second wild-card spot.

The Twins and Royals mirrored each other in the first inning.

Brian Dozier singled on Kennedy's first pitch, stole second, went to third on Mauer's groundout and scored on Rosario's sacrifice fly to Gordon.

In the Royals' half of the first inning, Merrifield singled on Santana's first pitch, swiped second, advanced to third on Cain's groundout and came home on Melky Cabrera's flyout to right fielder Max Kepler.

It did not stay tied long, as Eduardo Escobar singled with out in the top of the second and advanced to second on Grossman's two-out walk. Dozier got him home with a single to right on an 0-2 Kennedy pitch.

Rosario homered in the third, a no-doubter to right, an estimated 434-feet.

Kennedy was removed after three innings and 55 pitches, giving up three runs on four hits, including Rosario's home run, and three walks. Kennedy remains winless in 18 consecutive home starts, which is a franchise record.

Trevor Cahill replaced Kennedy and threw 37 pitches in the fourth inning, which was four more than Santana tossed in the first three innings.

Cahill gave up a double to Grossman and with two outs walked Mauer and Jorge Polanco to load the bases. Rosario's single to center scored Grossman and Mauer, giving the Twins a 5-1 advantage.

Eric Hosmer homered in the bottom of the fifth. Hosmer's 24th homer landed in the Twins' right-field bullpen.

The Twins used the long ball to add a run in the fifth and chase Cahill. Eduardo Escobar homered on a 1-0 pitch, a splash down in the right-field fountains. Ryan Buchter replaced Cahill, who retired only four of the nine batters he faced.

The Royals grouped doubles by Alcides Escobar, Gordon and Merrifield to score a couple of runs in the fifth. The inning ended with Byron Buxton crashing into the center fielder fence to catch Cabrera's scorcher.

NOTES: RHP Kelvin Herrera has been bumped from his Royals' closer's role. He has allowed five runs on four hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings in two September outings, including a blown save Thursday. Manager Ned Yost said he would use a closer by committee. ... Twins hitting coach James Rowson left to be with his family, which is riding out the looming hurricane in Tampa, Fla. ... Twins rookie LHP Adalberto Mejia, who went on the on the disabled list Aug. 8 with a brachialis strain, will make a rehab start Saturday for the Double-A Lookouts. ... RHPs Jose Barrios of the Twins and Jake Junis of the Royals are the Saturday probables.