High School Football: Flyers fumble recovery only score in loss to Delano
LITTLE FALLS—Zachary Opatz picked up a fumble and took it 75 yards for the only score for Little Falls in a 37-6 loss to Delano in an East Central District game Friday.
Michael Gross threw for 62 yards on 10 completions. Jake Kapphahn was the leading receiver with four catches for 17 yards, followed by Dylan Lukasavitz with two receptions.
Delano 16 6 15 0 — 37
Little Falls 0 0 0 6 — 6
First quarter
Del-44 pass (2 point conversion) 10:19
Del- five run (2 point conversion) 6:20
Second quarter
Del-nine pass (conversion failed) 5:10
Third quarter
Del-35 run (2 point conversion) 10:53
Del-29 run (kick) 9:17
Fourth quarter
LF-Zachary Opatz 75 fumble return (kick failed)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: D42-269, LF 18-21
Pass comp-att-int-yds: D 8-13-0-97, LF 10-20-1-62
Total offense: D 366, LF 83
Individual leaders
Rushing: LF-Grant Litke 3-18, Jake Kapphan 9-12
Passing: LF-Michael Gross 10-20-1-62
Receiving: LF-Jake Kapphan 4-17, Dylan Lukasavitz 2-17, Ben Sowada 1-14
Overall: LF 0-2. Next: Little Falls at Albany 7 p.m. Friday.