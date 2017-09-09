Search
    High School Football: Flyers fumble recovery only score in loss to Delano

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:01 a.m.

    LITTLE FALLS—Zachary Opatz picked up a fumble and took it 75 yards for the only score for Little Falls in a 37-6 loss to Delano in an East Central District game Friday.

    Michael Gross threw for 62 yards on 10 completions. Jake Kapphahn was the leading receiver with four catches for 17 yards, followed by Dylan Lukasavitz with two receptions.

    Delano 16 6 15 0 — 37

    Little Falls 0 0 0 6 — 6

    First quarter

    Del-44 pass (2 point conversion) 10:19

    Del- five run (2 point conversion) 6:20

    Second quarter

    Del-nine pass (conversion failed) 5:10

    Third quarter

    Del-35 run (2 point conversion) 10:53

    Del-29 run (kick) 9:17

    Fourth quarter

    LF-Zachary Opatz 75 fumble return (kick failed)

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: D42-269, LF 18-21

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: D 8-13-0-97, LF 10-20-1-62

    Total offense: D 366, LF 83

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: LF-Grant Litke 3-18, Jake Kapphan 9-12

    Passing: LF-Michael Gross 10-20-1-62

    Receiving: LF-Jake Kapphan 4-17, Dylan Lukasavitz 2-17, Ben Sowada 1-14

    Overall: LF 0-2. Next: Little Falls at Albany 7 p.m. Friday.

