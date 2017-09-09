Michael Gross threw for 62 yards on 10 completions. Jake Kapphahn was the leading receiver with four catches for 17 yards, followed by Dylan Lukasavitz with two receptions.

Delano 16 6 15 0 — 37

Little Falls 0 0 0 6 — 6

First quarter

Del-44 pass (2 point conversion) 10:19

Del- five run (2 point conversion) 6:20

Second quarter

Del-nine pass (conversion failed) 5:10

Third quarter

Del-35 run (2 point conversion) 10:53

Del-29 run (kick) 9:17

Fourth quarter

LF-Zachary Opatz 75 fumble return (kick failed)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: D42-269, LF 18-21

Pass comp-att-int-yds: D 8-13-0-97, LF 10-20-1-62

Total offense: D 366, LF 83

Individual leaders

Rushing: LF-Grant Litke 3-18, Jake Kapphan 9-12

Passing: LF-Michael Gross 10-20-1-62

Receiving: LF-Jake Kapphan 4-17, Dylan Lukasavitz 2-17, Ben Sowada 1-14

Overall: LF 0-2. Next: Little Falls at Albany 7 p.m. Friday.