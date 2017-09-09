Area Football: Pierz pulls away for victory

For one half it was, but in the second half Class 3A's third-ranked Pioneers pulled away for a 35-14 victory.

It was the fourth straight Pierz win over Holdingford and ninth in the last 11 seasons.

Pierz 35, Holdingford 14

Key: Pierz held Holdingford scoreless in second half

Subdistrict: Prz 1-0, Hold 0-1

Overall: Prz 2-0, Hold 1-1

Next: Pierz at Maple Lake 7 p.m. Friday

Pierz did it in traditional Pioneers fashion. After coming back from a 14-7 deficit to claim a 21-14 halftime lead, Pierz ran off 21 plays in the second half, 20 of which were runs.

The ground-and-pound approach resulted in a 23-yard scoring burst from fullback Carson Huls and a 40-yard jaunt from halfback Jalen Jansen to create the final score.

"The kids know what we're running and if you just stick with it and stick with it, you're going to break one and we did," said Pierz head coach Leo Pohlkamp. "We got two nice long runs and so it was a nice comeback.

"We had nothing go right early on. We had penalties, turnovers and missed tackles, but we just came back and played a good second half."

Even on defense Pierz went back to basics. Holdingford ran off 33 offensive plays in the second half for a 109 yards. The Huskers gained 109 yards in the first half as well, but on just 14 plays.

"We talked about missed tackles and cleaning up our blocking at halftime," said Pohlkamp. "We knew who to block, we just needed to get in there and finish off plays. They were causing some problems with their blitzing and slanting, but I thought we adjusted at halftime and I thought defensively we played much, much better."

Pierz forced three punts, a loss on downs and Jansen recovered a fumble to seal the win.

"We pursued more to the ball and that was the trouble in the first half," said senior lineman Taylor Marshik. "We were not pursuing in the first half and we made some adjustments. That's all we needed to do. We were getting there to the ball and then made tackles.

"We missed some tackles in the first half and that stuff happens. You just have to clean that up and get ready for the next round and that's what we did."

The biggest key was turnovers and penalties. Pierz was flagged just once in the second half and didn't turn the ball over. In the first half, Pierz was called for five penalties and turned the ball over twice.

The second turnover resulted in Holdingford's second touchdown. Three plays after a Pierz interception, Holdingford's Griffin Olson rushed in from 11 yards out to make it 14-7. Olson scored the Huskers' first touchdown on a 59-yard sprint. The elusive senior back finished with 119 yards rushing and 10 yards receiving.

But Pierz remained calm. Luke Girtz crossed the goal line from 2 yards out with 2:16 remaining in the first half. It was his second touchdown and it tied the score 14-14. Girtz finished with 111 yards rushing on 20 carries.

"We knew we could run the ball on them," said Marshik. "We just needed to keep pounding it at them. Our line was ready to go and we just ran the ball."

Holdingford's next possession ended when Pierz's Cohlton Boser recovered a fumble on the Husker 19. Six plays later and with just 8.6 seconds remaining, quarterback Preston Rocheleau scored on a 2-yard bootleg to give Pierz the 21-14 halftime edge.

Jansen also picked off a pass and rushed for 99 yards to help Pierz gain 296 yards of offense on 58 plays. Pierz held Holdingford to 218 yards on 49 plays.

"I thought we had a great week of practice, but I have to give them a lot of credit because they're going to win a lot of games," said Pohlkamp. "We're fortunate to come out and play the way we did in the second half. We may have won 35-14, but it was a lot closer than that."

Holdingford 14 0 0 0—14

Pierz 7 14 0 14—35

First quarter

P-Luke Girtz 1 run (Preston Rocheleau kick) 4:16

H-Griffin Olson 59 run (Jaykden Prochaska kick) 2:59

H-Olson 15 run (Prochaska kick) 0:00

Second quarter

P-Girtz 2 run (Rocheleau kick) 2:15

P-Rocheleau 2 run (Rocheleau kick) 8.6

Fourth quarter

P-Carson Huls 23 run (Rocheleau kick) 6:02

P-Jalen Jansen 40 run (Rocheleau kick) 4:57

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: P 51-267, H 34-161

Pass comp-att-int-yds: P 2-7-2-29, H 6-15-1-57

Total offense: P 58-296, H 49-218

Individual leaders

Rushing: P-Luke Girtz 20-111, Jalen Jansen 14-99, Alex Funk 1-5, Reese Kapsner 3-3, Carson Huls 6-33, Mathias Algarin 2-3, Preston Rocheleau 1-2, Carter Moulzolf 2-11, Alex Poster 1-0, Ryan Stangl 1-0; H-Griffin Olson 13-119, Evan DeMorett 11-26

Passing: P-Rocheleau 2-7-29; H-Demorett 6-14-57, Isaiah Folsom 0-1-0

Receiving: P-Ben Herold 2-29; H-Adam Ripplinger 2-31, Jordan Brown 1-10, Olson 2-10, Folsom 1-6