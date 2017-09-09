High School Football: Gobblers earn comeback win over Broncos
INTERNATIONAL FALLS—The Aitkin Gobblers blocked a punt for a safety, and Quin Miller ran for a 16-yard touchdown as they came back from a 6-0 deficit in a Northeast District game Friday against International Falls.
Hunter Moe capped off the scoring in the fourth quarter with an 11-yard catch from Miller as the Gobblers went on to win 15-6 and even their record at 1-1.
Aitkin 0 0 9 6 — 15
International Falls 0 6 0 0 — 6
Third quarter
Atk - Blocked punt out of end zone by Andrew Ecklund for safety
Atk - Quin Miller 16 run (Miller kick)
Fourth quarter
Atk - Hunter Moe 11 catch from Miller (conversion failed)
Overall: A 1-1. Next: Virginia at Aitkin 7 p.m. Friday.