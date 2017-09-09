Hunter Moe capped off the scoring in the fourth quarter with an 11-yard catch from Miller as the Gobblers went on to win 15-6 and even their record at 1-1.

Aitkin 0 0 9 6 — 15

International Falls 0 6 0 0 — 6

Third quarter

Atk - Blocked punt out of end zone by Andrew Ecklund for safety

Atk - Quin Miller 16 run (Miller kick)

Fourth quarter

Atk - Hunter Moe 11 catch from Miller (conversion failed)

Overall: A 1-1. Next: Virginia at Aitkin 7 p.m. Friday.