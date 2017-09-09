Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    High School Football: Gobblers earn comeback win over Broncos

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:23 a.m.

    INTERNATIONAL FALLS—The Aitkin Gobblers blocked a punt for a safety, and Quin Miller ran for a 16-yard touchdown as they came back from a 6-0 deficit in a Northeast District game Friday against International Falls.

    Hunter Moe capped off the scoring in the fourth quarter with an 11-yard catch from Miller as the Gobblers went on to win 15-6 and even their record at 1-1.

    Aitkin 0 0 9 6 — 15

    International Falls 0 6 0 0 — 6

    Third quarter

    Atk - Blocked punt out of end zone by Andrew Ecklund for safety

    Atk - Quin Miller 16 run (Miller kick)

    Fourth quarter

    Atk - Hunter Moe 11 catch from Miller (conversion failed)

    Overall: A 1-1. Next: Virginia at Aitkin 7 p.m. Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh school footballAitkin GobblersNortheast District
    Advertisement
    randomness