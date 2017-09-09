High School Football: Warroad defeats PRB
PINE RIVER—Austin Rateike ran for both Tiger touchdowns in a Pine River-Backus 34-13 loss to the Warroad Warriors Friday in a Northwest Subdistrict East game.
Rateike scored on runs of 39 and 74 yards, the second of which put the Tigers up 13-7 with eight seconds left in the opening quarter. Warroad shutout PR-B for the remainder of the game.
Rateike finished with 120 yards on five carries and Norman Toetu rushed 14 times for 71 yards.
Warroad 7 13 7 7—34
PR-B 13 0 0 0—13
First quarter
PRB-Austin Rateike 39 run (Cody France kick) 3:59
W-Spencer Musgrove 9 run (Triston Johnson kick) 1:05
PRB-Rateike 74 run (PAT fail) :08
Second quarter
W-Musgrove 6 run (Johnson kick)
W-Dylan Cain 5 run (PAT fail) 3:51
Third quarter
W-Max Gausen 4 run (Johnson kick) 5:22
Fourth quarter
W-Cain 54 run (Johnson kick) 7:19
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: PRB 221, W 243
Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 7-16-1-61, W 3-8-2-56
Total offense: PRB 282, W 319
Individual leaders
Rushing: PRB-Austin Rateike 5-120, Norman Toetu 14-71
Passing: PRB-Brandon Wolske 7-16-1-61
Receiving: PRB-Don Owen 3-19, Logan Gordon 2-19, Jake Poehler 1-18
Sub: PRB 0-1. Overall: PRB 0-2. Next: Pine River-Backus at Bagley 7 p.m. Friday.