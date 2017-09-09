High School Football: Warroad defeats PRB

Rateike scored on runs of 39 and 74 yards, the second of which put the Tigers up 13-7 with eight seconds left in the opening quarter. Warroad shutout PR-B for the remainder of the game.

Rateike finished with 120 yards on five carries and Norman Toetu rushed 14 times for 71 yards.

Warroad 7 13 7 7—34

PR-B 13 0 0 0—13

First quarter

PRB-Austin Rateike 39 run (Cody France kick) 3:59

W-Spencer Musgrove 9 run (Triston Johnson kick) 1:05

PRB-Rateike 74 run (PAT fail) :08

Second quarter

W-Musgrove 6 run (Johnson kick)

W-Dylan Cain 5 run (PAT fail) 3:51

Third quarter

W-Max Gausen 4 run (Johnson kick) 5:22

Fourth quarter

W-Cain 54 run (Johnson kick) 7:19

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PRB 221, W 243

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 7-16-1-61, W 3-8-2-56

Total offense: PRB 282, W 319

Individual leaders

Rushing: PRB-Austin Rateike 5-120, Norman Toetu 14-71

Passing: PRB-Brandon Wolske 7-16-1-61

Receiving: PRB-Don Owen 3-19, Logan Gordon 2-19, Jake Poehler 1-18

Sub: PRB 0-1. Overall: PRB 0-2. Next: Pine River-Backus at Bagley 7 p.m. Friday.