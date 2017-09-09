Search
    High School Football: Warroad defeats PRB

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:28 a.m.

    PINE RIVER—Austin Rateike ran for both Tiger touchdowns in a Pine River-Backus 34-13 loss to the Warroad Warriors Friday in a Northwest Subdistrict East game.

    Rateike scored on runs of 39 and 74 yards, the second of which put the Tigers up 13-7 with eight seconds left in the opening quarter. Warroad shutout PR-B for the remainder of the game.

    Rateike finished with 120 yards on five carries and Norman Toetu rushed 14 times for 71 yards.

    Warroad 7 13 7 7—34

    PR-B 13 0 0 0—13

    First quarter

    PRB-Austin Rateike 39 run (Cody France kick) 3:59

    W-Spencer Musgrove 9 run (Triston Johnson kick) 1:05

    PRB-Rateike 74 run (PAT fail) :08

    Second quarter

    W-Musgrove 6 run (Johnson kick)

    W-Dylan Cain 5 run (PAT fail) 3:51

    Third quarter

    W-Max Gausen 4 run (Johnson kick) 5:22

    Fourth quarter

    W-Cain 54 run (Johnson kick) 7:19

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: PRB 221, W 243

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 7-16-1-61, W 3-8-2-56

    Total offense: PRB 282, W 319

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: PRB-Austin Rateike 5-120, Norman Toetu 14-71

    Passing: PRB-Brandon Wolske 7-16-1-61

    Receiving: PRB-Don Owen 3-19, Logan Gordon 2-19, Jake Poehler 1-18

    Sub: PRB 0-1. Overall: PRB 0-2. Next: Pine River-Backus at Bagley 7 p.m. Friday.

