Area Girls Tennis: Patriots crush Panthers

Boller improved to 12-2 at No. 3 singles.

In doubles play, Elli Saxerud and Maddy Sherman won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. They have lost only two matches this season.

Pequot Lakes 6, Glencoe-SL 1

Singles

No. 1: Alexis Lueck (PL) def. Allie Harpel 6-3, 6-2

No. 2: Morgan Mudgett (PL) def. Grace Draeger 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Courtney Boller (PL) def. Sasha Willhite 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Morgan Lueck (PL) def. Kira Mattson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Justine Helmbrecht-Katie Doolittle (GSL) def. Erin Bengston-Alexa Fyle 3-6, 6-0, 10-6

No. 2: Elli Saxerud-Maddy Sherman (PL) def. Lilly Schmitt-Kate Lemke 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Maddy Pluimer-Afton Crocker (PL) def. Krissy Major-Di Fleck 6-3, 6-2

Overall: PL 8-6. Next: Pequot Lakes at Brainerd Invitational 9 a.m. Saturday.

E-G 5, C-I 2

EVELETH—Teresa Goodwin and Megan Erickson both posted their first varsity wins for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 5-2 non-conference loss to the Eveleth-Gilbert Bears Friday.

Goodwin def. Gianna Odella 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles and Erickson joined Kathryn Ireland in a 6-7, 7-5, 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Crosby-Ironton 2

Singles

No. 1: Madilyn Jankila (EG) def. Loren Sablan 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Audrey Delich (EG) def. Jordyan Millsop 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Katelyn Torrell (EG) def. Emma Stokman 6-3, 6-2

No. 4: Teresa Goodwin (CI) def. Gianna Odella 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: MeKenna Edstrom-Lydia Delich (EG) def. Shelain Lewis-Kalina Spalj 6-0, 6-4

No. 2: Megan Larsen-Paige Larsen (EG) def. Summer Popkes-Isabella Sablan 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: Kathryn Ireland-Megan Erickson (CI) def. Hannah Varda-Emma Ziegler 6-7, 7-5, 6-0

Overall: C-I 4-12. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pine City Tournament 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Staples-Motley splits

STAPLES—Claire Wolhowe went undefeated on the day for the Staples-Motley Cardinals who split a pair of matches in Friday's Cardinal Triangular.

Wolhowe won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in a 5-2 victory over Parkers Prairie and then teamed up with Anna Willgohs for the only S-M win in a 6-1 loss to Roseau.

Haley Dietman at No. 3 singles and all three doubles teams were also victorious for the Cards against Parkers Prairie.

Team scores:

S-M 5, Parkers Prairie 2

Roseau 6, S-M 1

Staples-Motley Results

Singles

No. 1: Claire Wolhowe 1-0, Kelsi Peterson 0-1

No. 2: Anna Willgohs 0-1, Bryn Williams 0-1

No. 3: Haley Dietman 1-0, Rose Han 0-1

No. 4: Haley Cichos 0-1, Jenna Dvorak 0-1

Doubles

No. 1: Kelsi Peterson-Rose Han 1-0, Claire Wolhowe-Anna Willgohs 1-0

No. 2: Bryn Williams- Jenna Dvorak 1-0, Haley Dietman-Haley Cichos 0-1

No. 3: Tasha Ackerman-Brittney Lisson 1-0, Katie Johnson-Beth Johnson 0-1

Next: Staples-Motley at Bemidji Quadrangular 10 a.m. Tuesday.

W-DC drops 2

DETROIT LAKES—Lindy Jones turned in the lone win for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a pair of losses at the Detroit Lakes Triangular Friday.

Jones won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles in a 6-1 loss to Detroit Lakes while the Crookston Pirates defeated W-DC 7-0.

Team scores:

Detroit Lakes 6, WDC 1

Crookston 7, WDC 0

Wadena-DC Results

Singles

No. 1: Lindy Jones 1-1

No. 2: Abby Westrum 0-2

No. 3: Kate Schmidt 0-1, Madison Packer 0-1

No. 4: Kelly Muckala 0-1, Cora Endres 0-1

Doubles

No. 1: Madison Packer-Corra Endres 0-1, Kate Schmidt-Kaylee Ova 0-1

No. 2: Kaylee Ova-Jasmyn Wood 0-1, Wood-Madelyn Gallant 0-1

No. 3: WDC 0-2 by forfeits

Next: Wadena-Deer Creek Triangular 3 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday meet

FF 4, Little Falls 3

ST. CLOUD—The Little Falls Flyers swept the doubles matches during a 4-3 loss to Fergus Falls Thursday in a rescheduled meet played at St. Cloud Apollo.

Fergus Falls 4, Little Falls 3

Little Falls Results

Singles

No. 1: Alecia Kalis lost 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Brianna Marschik lost 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Maddeline Neuring lost 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Tori Gottwalt lost 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Sadie Sue Houdek-Emily Orr won 2-0, 2-0

No. 2: Alexa Stoner-Makayla Geise won 6-3, 7-6 (11-9)

No. 3: Kaitlyn Cox-Beth Ahlin won 6-3, 6-1

Next: Little Falls at Pierz 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.