Spielman's brother, former NFL linebacker Chris Spielman, lives in Columbus, Ohio. His daughter, Maddie, was roommates at Ohio State with Emily Lachey—Elflein's girlfriend—and took classes there with Elflein.

When Spielman asked his brother about Elflein's character, he relayed what he had heard from Maddie.

"My daughter is the same age (23) as Pat and she says he's a great kid," said Chris Spielman, a two-time All-American with the Buckeyes. "She speaks very highly of him. I just know that if my daughter says he's a great guy, then he's a great guy."

Elflein is also a pretty good football player. After being taken in the third round of the April draft, he is set to be the first rookie center to start a Vikings opener since Mick Tingelhoff in 1962 in Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tingelhoff, who played in 240 straight games before retiring in 1978, will be at the game. The rookie says he knows plenty about Tingelhoff, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

"An incredible honor to go out here and just play with the Vikings and be another rookie starter at center," he said.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Elflein was a guard with the Buckeyes until switching to center before his senior season. He showed the Vikings enough to convince them he might be their center of the future.

"I just think that the guy really has a tremendous football IQ," Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano said. "He sees the field really well. ... I think it just comes easy to him. Football comes easy to him."

Elflein, though, never has taken in it easy in his preparation.

'CONCRETE STRONG'

Growing up in Pickeringon, Ohio, 16 miles east of Columbus, Elflein was the son of Ken Elflein, known as "Ken Crete" because he's in the concrete business and well regarded for his work ethic. Elflein also became known for working hard and was dubbed "Pat Crete."

"He would help me out during the summer, and he would pick up chunks of concrete like they were nothing," Elflein's father said. "They probably weighed 100 pounds. He's concrete strong."

Elflein said moving big pieces provided a good workout during the offseason. He noted that his two older brothers, both former high school football players, also helped. One is now 32 and known as "Chris Crete" and the other, now 27, known as "Matt Crete."

"My dad needed help, and he's got three strong boys," Elflein said.

The father of Elflein's girlfriend is Jim Lachey, a three-time NFL All-Pro tackle from 1985-95 and a fellow Ohio State grad. He has been the Buckeyes' radio analyst for 21 years and noticed Elflein's work ethic when he was red-shirting as a freshman in 2012, two years before he met Emily.

"I do a weekly show with (Ohio State coach Urban) Meyer and, as I was watching through the indoor practice facility, I saw Pat out there before I really knew who he was and before he really knew who I was,'' Lachey said. "I see this kid out there going through his footwork.

"Finally, after a third straight week seeing him out there, going through his steps, I talked to him. He said, 'I know I probably won't play this year, but I want to still visualize it.' I just thought, 'That's a great attitude.' "

Since 1986, Lachey has funded the James M. Lachey Athletic Endowment, which goes to an Ohio State offensive lineman for the length of his eligibility. When he started school in 2013, it was given to Elflein. He met Emily Lachey on a blind date in 2014.

Emily won't forget the day Elflein first visited the Lachey home in suburban Columbus.

"We were finishing up dinner, and all of a sudden in the family room, my dad had pushed around (some) furniture and he was down in a three-point stance," she said. "I'm like, 'Oh, no, he's never going to want to come back. The first time he's over and he's already getting taught lessons by my dad.' "

But Elflein ate up the advice he began getting from Lachey, a member of the Washington Redskins' "Hogs" offensive line that helped win the 1992 Super Bowl at the Metrodome.

"He's helped a lot," Elflein said. "Every time I'm over there, we always sit down and talk ball, talk stories, talk different situations he's been in. He's been texting me throughout the camp process. Having somebody like that to talk to is incredible. He's a legend, so it's awesome. He's told me just to be nasty, be violent, be physical."

After it became apparent that Elflein and his daughter were an item, an Ohio State official took notice. Lachey said he is a good friend of the school's compliance officer, and they decided, to avoid any conflict of interest, it would be best if Lachey's endowed scholarship was transferred to another offensive lineman.

Elflein was put on a different scholarship.

"The ironic thing is I'm already paying for my daughter at Ohio State, and now I'm paying for her boyfriend," Lachey said with a laugh. "I was talking one night to the compliance director and Pat's name came up, and I said, 'You know my endowment is paying for his scholarship.' He said, 'Yeah, we better look into that.' "

'SMALL WORLD'

At Ohio State, Elflein was named to the All-Big Ten team at guard in 2014 and 2015, and at center in 2016. Last season, he won the Rimington Award, which goes to the nation's top center.

When the Vikings drafted Elflein, there was some thought it could be as a guard because Joe Berger played 26 games at center the past two seasons and Nick Easton started the final five there in 2016. Instead, they moved Berger to right guard and Elflein battled Easton for the starting job throughout training camp and the preseason.

Shorty after the preseason finale, the Vikings released Alex Boone, last year's starting left guard, and moved Easton into his spot. That solidified Elflein as the starter.

"He's ready to play," Sparano said. "He understands that that's a big position and there's big shoes to fill ... He kind of takes charge of the whole thing. He has a clear understanding of what's going on. He studies really hard.

"He does have Nick and Joe out there who have been in those positions before, so it helps us a little, but we can't have three people talking out there (with the line calls). We can only have one, and he'll be the guy."

Quarterback Sam Bradford said he is "very comfortable" with Elflein.

During training camp, Elflein worked with Kevin Mawae, a seven-time pro bowl center who is serving as a coaching intern. Sparano said Mawae provided Elflein with advice on how to weed out distractions such as crowd noise.

"He's going to be a good player," Mawae wrote in an email. "Once the game slows down for him, he'll see significant strides. That's true of most rookies. He works hard, studies just as hard, and has a bright future ahead of him."

The Vikings have a history of long-term starters at center. Following Tingelhoff, Dennis Swilley (1979-86), Kirk Lowdermilk (1987-92), Jeff Christy (1994-99), Matt Birk (2000-08) and John Sullivan (2009-14) held down the position for six or more years.

"(Elflein) could be a guy you kind of let stay there for a while and let him do his job for 10 years," Lachey said.

Elflien isn't looking too far ahead.

"This is my biggest (game) yet, so I'm excited," he said of the making his debut on ESPN's Monday Night Football. "Definitely playing on a big stage in college helps, but this is a whole 'nother level."

While with the Buckeyes, Elflein won a national championship in 2014 and last season again was in the College Football Playoff.

The Vikings scouted Elflein closely and attended his pro day at Ohio State. Then Rick Spielman picked his brother's brain and learned of the recommendation from his niece.

"That's just a funny story," Elflein said. "It's cool how it's small world. It's awesome."