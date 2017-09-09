Fleck's leadership style quickly rubbing off on Gophers

As Minnesota played Oregon State about 85 miles to the south on Saturday night, Sept. 9, the book "It's Your Ship" has insights and parallels to the culture Fleck's instilling in the Gophers during his debut season.

Captain D. Michael Abrashoff's best-selling book, published in 2002, depicts how he turned the USS Benford, a guided missile destroyer, into one of the highest-performing ships in the U.S. Navy, and empowered its crew of 310 men and women.

"A captain took one of the worst ships in the Navy and flipped it, just like you do with (football) programs," Fleck said at Big Ten media days in July. "It was outstanding because what was really valuable and important to show was they could think differently.

"They changed the food and the celebrated a little bit more," Fleck explained. "They made it really important and they wanted people on the ship to have that connectedness and that camaraderie and to think that ship can do it. ... Your players have to think they can do it before anything."

Gophers kicker Emmit Carpenter has embraced Fleck's leadership style. He is a member of the team's Leadership Council of 30-plus players from each class. The junior from Green Bay, Wis., personally received Fleck's entire recommended book list, including "It's Your Ship."

"It's been an absolutely life-changing experience just to get to pick his brain about different topics on leadership, to get to hear stories and experiences that he's gone through of things that have helped him develop as a leader," Carpenter said.

Fleck worked to empower Carpenter during the 17-7 season-opening victory over Buffalo on Thursday, Aug. 31. After the ultra-reliable Big Ten kicker of the year went 22 of 24 last season, Carpenter missed his first two kicks from 50 and 36 yards against the Bulls.

Hanging onto a 14-7 lead and instead of going for it on fourth and one from Buffalo's own 27-yard line, Fleck went back to Carpenter. He made a 43-yard field goal to give the Gophers a 10-point cushion with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

After the game, Fleck praised Carpenter's resiliency. Carpenter wasn't made available to the media this week, but punter Ryan Santoso could relate after making 29 of 39 field goals as the Gophers kicker in 2014-15.

"Been there, done that," Santoso said of empathizing with Carpenter. "It's hard, especially being in the moment. We're in the culture now where Emmit knows, I know, that you've got to change it. It's not acceptable to miss things like that. We understand that. We expect higher things from ourselves."

Santoso said it's a change for the better.

"Me being in that position, it was hard," Santoso said. "I didn't have the kind of coaches here to pick me up right away, to understand that response is (instant). Emmit understands that. He's the Big Ten kicker of the year for a reason. He has the mind-set to change his best each and every time."

As Fleck has been introducing his "Row the Boat" culture, he has said it's imperative for the players to make it their own. That's similar to "It's Your Ship."

Abrashoff wrote, "Show me an organization in which employees take ownership, and I will show you one that beats its competitors."

Carpenter said the energy level is the biggest difference between Fleck compared to former coaches Tracy Claeys and Jerry Kill.

"Everything is just very lively and upbeat and passionate and that is one thing that coach really presses home on is you need to have passion in what you do," Carpenter said. "It's the passion that not only drives you forward (but) makes you the best at what you can be."

When Abrashoff took over the ship, he found a crew with no liveliness and no vision for their work. "Show me an enthusiastic leader, and I will show you an enthusiastic workforce," he wrote.

Abrashoff, now a speaker and leadership consultant, set high goals for the USS Benfold. "When I took over the Benfold, there was no doubt I wanted it to be the best shop in the history of the Navy."

Fleck has not been shy in stating his eventual goal of leading the Gophers to a Big Ten title, something the Gophers haven't done since 1967.

"The whole secret of leading a ship or managing a company (or leading a college football program) is to articulate a common goal that inspires a diverse group of people to work hard together," Abrasion wrote.

Abrashoff became known as "Mega Mike" for using the Benfold's public-address system to praise the crew, share ideas and explain goals, he wrote.

Fleck is mic'ed up for practices, encouraging players and asking other to dig for more effort. He will turn it off to provide coaching details to individual players.

While Fleck's utmost attribute is an off-the-walls vibrancy, it's no surprise he doesn't sit down and read books for long stretches. "I can't sit still to read a book," he said. "I have a lot of books on tape on my iPad and on the plane."

Regardless of the medium, the messages are being communicated.