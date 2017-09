Courtney Russell led Brainerd in kills with 28 and Avery Eckman contributed 25. Lillee Hardee totaled 12 blocks for the Warriors.

Class 1A's seventh-ranked Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won three of four matches as Courtney Volkmann slapped 63 kills and collected 34 digs and 16 blocks. Ellie Miron added 36 kills, Ashley Adams 95 set assists and Lila Lohmiller 32 digs for the Wolverines.

Little Falls, which went 0-4, received 65 set assists from Kailey Ginter and 34 kills from Sydney Berg.

Team Scores:

Brainerd def. Kimball 23-25, 25-14, 15-7

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Brainerd 25-18, 25-19

Annandale def. Brainerd 25-15, 25-16

Sauk Rapids def. Brainerd 22-25, 25-11, 25-7

Brainerd statistics (4 matches)

Lillee Hardee 15 kills, 12 blocks, 1 ace serve, 6 digs

Courtney Russell 28 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve, 17 digs

Avery Eckman 25 kills, 2 blocks, 27 digs

Kealy Johnson 18 set assists, 6 digs, 1 ace serve

Cara Helgeson 61 set assists, 1 block, 3 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace serve

Jenna Meyer 1 kill, 18 digs

Delaney Schaeffer 5 kills, 2 blocks

Eleanor Peabody 19 digs

Kelsey Stroot 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig

Sophia Urbaniak 3 kills

Overall: Brd 1-6. Next: Brainerd at Alexandria 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Team scores

WDC def. Watertown-Mayer 25-17, 19-25, 15-9

WDC def. Brainerd 25-18, 25-19

St. Cloud Cathedral def. WDC 25-21, 22-25, 15-12

WDC def. Holdingford 25-21, 25-13

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics (4 matches)

MacKenzie Carsten 1 block, 1 set assist, 1 dig

Lila Lohmiller 6 ace serves, 32 digs, 1 kill

Ashley Adams 2 kills, 6 blocks, 6 ace serves, 25 digs, 95 set assists

Courtny Warren 20 digs

Kennedy Gravelle 11 kills, 13 blocks, 1 ace serve, 2 digs,

Kyla Ness 15 digs, 1 set assist

Katlyn Heaton 8 digs, 1 kill, 3 set assists, 2 ace serves, 2 blocks,

Casey Volkmann 63 kills, 16 blocks, 2 ace serves, 1 set assist, 34 digs

Mari Grendahl 6 digs

Ellie Miron 36 kills, 8 blocks, 3 digs

Kylee Hopp 3 blocks

Overall: WDC 7-1 . Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Nevis 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Team scores

Osakis def. LF 27-25, 25-22

Monticello def. LF 19-25, 15-17, 15-8

Braham def. LF 25-22, 25-19

Sauk Centre def. LF 25-9, 25-17

Little Falls statistics (4 matches)

Kailey Ginter 1 ace serve, 1 block, 65 set assists, 18 digs

Rachel Tembreull 1 ace serve, 11 kills, 1 block, 4 digs

MacKenzie Jendro 17 kills, 8 blocks, 2 digs

Madelyn VanRisseghem 1 kill, 3 blocks, 1 dig, 1 set assist

Sydney Berg 1 ace serve, 34 kills, 8 blocks, 22 digs

Sophia Sowada 13 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs

Allie Steinmetz 3 ace serves, 4 set assists, 26 digs

Taylor Jordan 3 ace serves, 11 digs

Kerstin Knopik 3 ace serves, 1 kill, 1 block, 4 digs

Abby Poser 26 digs

Overall: LF 2-6. Next: Foley at Little Falls 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.