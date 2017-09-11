Girls Tennis: Warriors win 6 titles, Moose Invitational

It was the third straight year that Fitterer has won this tournament at No.1 singles.

Brainerd's No. 1 doubles team of Taya Person-Nicole Rud also went 4-0 on the day to take first in doubles.

Other Warriors going unbeaten on the day were Britney Fletcher at No. 2 singles, Kate Kurtzman at No. 3, Audrey Collins at No. 4, Nicole Rud-Taya Person at No. 1 doubles and Maria Bell-Heidi Jacobson at No. 2 doubles.

Pequot Lakes' No. 3 doubles team of Madeline Pluimer-Afton Crocker went 4-0 for the Patriots.

"This was a very busy week for us," said Brainerd coach Lisa Salo. "We had two away matches with Thursday's match against Bemidji being very intense and competitive, the first week of school which is exciting, and then we competed all day Saturday.

"We started out the day (Saturday) a little flat, but then picked up our intensity and improved our focus as the day when on. We are proud of our individual and team results."

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 27, 2-Roseau 18, 3-Pequot Lakes 17, 4-(tie) Big Lake and New Prague 14, 6-Perham 12, 7-Glencoe-Silver Lake 6, 8-Parkers Prairie 4

Brainerd Results

Singles

No. 1: 1st-Payge Fitterer 4-0

No. 2: 1st-Britney Fletcher 4-0

No. 3: 1st-Kate Kurtzman 4-0

No. 4: 1st-Audrey Collins 4-0

Doubles

No. 1: 1st-Nicole Rud-Taya Person 4-0

No. 2: 1st-Maria Bell-Heidi Jacobson 4-0

No. 3: 3rd-Hannah Rud-Jaycie Hinrichs 3-1

Next: Brainerd at Willmar 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pequot Lakes Results

Singles

No. 1: 7th-Alexis Lueck

No. 2: 2nd-Morgan Mudgett

No. 3: 3rd-Courtney Boller

No. 4: 4th-Morgan Lueck

Doubles

No. 1: 6th-Erin Bengston-Alexis Fyle

No. 2: 5th-Elli Saxerud-Maddie Sherman

No. 3: 1st-Madeline Pluimer-Afton Crocker

Next: Pequot Lakes Triangular 1:30 p.m. Monday.