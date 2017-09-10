High School Football: Huskies romp past LPGE
PILLAGER—Eli Horn rushed for 162 yards and scored a touchdown in the Pillager Huskies' 40-6 victory over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder in a Midwest Subdistrict Blue game Friday.
Jack Bentson ran 62 yards to score a Huskies touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Logan Gjovik and Joshua Doss ran for the other Pillager TDs.
Long Prairie-GE 0 6 0 0—6
Pillager 6 14 14 6—40
First quarter
P-Aaron Klein 4 run (conversion fails) 4:20
Second quarter
P-Logan Gjovik 2 run (Jack Bentson pass from Joshua Doss) 9:49
LPGE- Ashton Espree 21 pass from Hudson Pung (kick fails) 4:00
P-Joshua Doss 6 run (conversion fails) 1:28
Third quarter
P-Eli Horn 59 run (conversion fails) 4:39
P-Pillager recovers blocked punt (Isaac Thompson pass from Joshua Doss) 0:09
Fourth quarter
P-Jack Bentson 62 run (conversion fails) 8:59
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: LPGE 59, P 400
Pass comp-att-int-yds: LPGE 61, P 20
Total offense: LPGE 120, P 420
Individual leaders
Rushing: LPGE-Nick Byers 50; P-Eli Horn 162
Passing: LPGE-Hudson Pung 61; P-Joshua Doss 20
Sub: P 1-0. Overall: P 2-0. Next: Pillager vs. Ottertail Central at Battle Lake 7 p.m. Friday.