High School Football: Huskies romp past LPGE

Jack Bentson ran 62 yards to score a Huskies touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Logan Gjovik and Joshua Doss ran for the other Pillager TDs.

Long Prairie-GE 0 6 0 0—6

Pillager 6 14 14 6—40

First quarter

P-Aaron Klein 4 run (conversion fails) 4:20

Second quarter

P-Logan Gjovik 2 run (Jack Bentson pass from Joshua Doss) 9:49

LPGE- Ashton Espree 21 pass from Hudson Pung (kick fails) 4:00

P-Joshua Doss 6 run (conversion fails) 1:28

Third quarter

P-Eli Horn 59 run (conversion fails) 4:39

P-Pillager recovers blocked punt (Isaac Thompson pass from Joshua Doss) 0:09

Fourth quarter

P-Jack Bentson 62 run (conversion fails) 8:59

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: LPGE 59, P 400

Pass comp-att-int-yds: LPGE 61, P 20

Total offense: LPGE 120, P 420

Individual leaders

Rushing: LPGE-Nick Byers 50; P-Eli Horn 162

Passing: LPGE-Hudson Pung 61; P-Joshua Doss 20

Sub: P 1-0. Overall: P 2-0. Next: Pillager vs. Ottertail Central at Battle Lake 7 p.m. Friday.