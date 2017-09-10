Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    High School Football: Huskies romp past LPGE

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:25 p.m.

    PILLAGER—Eli Horn rushed for 162 yards and scored a touchdown in the Pillager Huskies' 40-6 victory over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder in a Midwest Subdistrict Blue game Friday.

    Jack Bentson ran 62 yards to score a Huskies touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Logan Gjovik and Joshua Doss ran for the other Pillager TDs.

    Long Prairie-GE 0 6 0 0—6

    Pillager 6 14 14 6—40

    First quarter

    P-Aaron Klein 4 run (conversion fails) 4:20

    Second quarter

    P-Logan Gjovik 2 run (Jack Bentson pass from Joshua Doss) 9:49

    LPGE- Ashton Espree 21 pass from Hudson Pung (kick fails) 4:00

    P-Joshua Doss 6 run (conversion fails) 1:28

    Third quarter

    P-Eli Horn 59 run (conversion fails) 4:39

    P-Pillager recovers blocked punt (Isaac Thompson pass from Joshua Doss) 0:09

    Fourth quarter

    P-Jack Bentson 62 run (conversion fails) 8:59

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: LPGE 59, P 400

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: LPGE 61, P 20

    Total offense: LPGE 120, P 420

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: LPGE-Nick Byers 50; P-Eli Horn 162

    Passing: LPGE-Hudson Pung 61; P-Joshua Doss 20

    Sub: P 1-0. Overall: P 2-0. Next: Pillager vs. Ottertail Central at Battle Lake 7 p.m. Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh school footballPillager HuskiesLong Prairie-Grey Eagle ThunderMidwest Subdistrict Blue
    Advertisement