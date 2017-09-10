Area Volleyball: Pierz, C-I win tournaments

The Pioneers defeated Pine River Backus 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 for the championship.

Pequot Lakes finished third after defeating Sebeka 25-15, 25-14. Clare Ganley recorded 23 kills for the Patriots and Britt Kratochvil and Addie Hubbard each chalked up 21.

Maggi Fellerman finished with 20 kills for the Aitkin Gobblers who won one of four matches.

Pierz Pool Play

Pierz def. Spectrum 25-20, 25-23

Pierz def. Spectrum 25-22, 25-27

Playoff: Pierz def. Sebeka 25-16; 19-25, 15-6

Championship: Pierz def. Pine River Backus 23-25, 25-19; 15-13

Pierz statistics (4 matches)

Jordyn Jansen 1 kills, 1 ace serve, 36 digs

Kelsi Stuckmayer 25 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block

Jayden Smieja 1 block, 1 dig

Malea Boser 2 ace serves, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 37 set assists, 9 digs

Hannah Krych 9 kills, 4 blocks

Taylor Kimman 1 ace serve, 12 kills, 6 blocks, 2 set assists, 2 digs

Jade Porter 8 ace serves, 28 kills, 1 block, 1 dig

Kylie Porter 3 ace serves, 20 kills, 2 blocks, 37 set assists, 10 digs

Overall: Prz 7-2-1. Next: Pequot Lakes at Pierz 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pequot Lakes Pool Play:

PL def. Melrose 25-12 25-18

PL def. Parkers Prairie 25 20, 25-16

Playoff: PR-Backus def. PL 24-26, 25-22

Third place: PL def. Sebeka 25-15, 25-14

Pequot Lakes statistics

Jenna Elfering 5 digs, 4 ace serves

Britt Kratochvil 21 kills, 42 digs, 4 blocks, 3 ace serves

Elle Olmscheid 3 blocks

Addie Hubbard 21 kills, 3 digs, 4 ace blocks

Karli Skog 13 kills, 46 set assists, 16 digs, 6 blocks, 3 ace serves

Sannah Lohmiller 11 kills, 14 set assists, 8 digs, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves

Arianna Merta 2 ace serves

Clare Ganley 23 kills, 33 digs, 6 ace serves

Jacqueline Cook 1 dig, 3 ace serves

Mirjana Ganley 2 digs, 2 ace serves

Mariah Rickard 37 digs, 1 ace serve

Lydia Hubbard 1 block

Overall: PL 6-2. Next: Pequot Lakes at Pierz 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Team scores

Sebeka def. Aitkin 25-13, 25-11

Aitkin def. Mahnomen 25-15, 25-17

Melrose def. Aitkin 25-14, 25-13

Spectrum def. Aitkin 25-22, 25-22

Aitkin statistics (4 matches)

Kayla Ryan 9 set assists,

Jillian MacDonald 17 digs,

Kayla Thompson 3 kills

Maggi Fellerman 5 blocks, 13 digs, 20 kills

Claire Paulson 7 ace serves,

Kaija Davies 6 blocks, 9 kills

Ally Ehnstrom 26 set assists,

Overall: A 4-4 . Next: Onamia at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rangers repeat

PINE CITY—Crosby-Ironton repeated as champion in the Pine City Tournament Saturday defeating Unity, Wis., 2-0 for the title.

"I was really pleased with our ball control all day long," said C-I coach Brad Hollenhorst. "We got into our offense a lot and mixed the attack well. Shyanne Loiland and Jami Nelson set the ball great for us and our back line kept a lot of balls alive for us."

Pool play:

C-I def. Pine City 25-18, 25-22

C-I def. Eveleth-Gilbert 25-13, 25-16

C-I def. Moose Lake-Willow River 25-13, 25-13

Championship: C-I def. Unity, Wis. 25-15, 25-18

Overall: C-I 6-1. Next: Isle at Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Verndale wins 2

BROWERVILLE—The Verndale Pirates won two of four matches at Saturday's Browerville/Eagle Valley Tournament.

Team Scores

Verndale def. Browerville/EV 2-0

Verndale def. New York Mills 2-0

Warroad def. Verndale 2-0

Henning def. Verndale 2-0

Overall: V 3-4. Next: Verndale vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Brooten 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.