Area Volleyball: Pierz, C-I win tournaments
PEQUOT LAKES—Jade Porter smacked 28 kills, Kelsi Stuckmayer 25 and Kylie Porter 25 as the Pierz Pioneers won the Pequot Lakes Tournament Saturday.
The Pioneers defeated Pine River Backus 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 for the championship.
Pequot Lakes finished third after defeating Sebeka 25-15, 25-14. Clare Ganley recorded 23 kills for the Patriots and Britt Kratochvil and Addie Hubbard each chalked up 21.
Maggi Fellerman finished with 20 kills for the Aitkin Gobblers who won one of four matches.
Pierz Pool Play
Pierz def. Spectrum 25-20, 25-23
Pierz def. Spectrum 25-22, 25-27
Playoff: Pierz def. Sebeka 25-16; 19-25, 15-6
Championship: Pierz def. Pine River Backus 23-25, 25-19; 15-13
Pierz statistics (4 matches)
Jordyn Jansen 1 kills, 1 ace serve, 36 digs
Kelsi Stuckmayer 25 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block
Jayden Smieja 1 block, 1 dig
Malea Boser 2 ace serves, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 37 set assists, 9 digs
Hannah Krych 9 kills, 4 blocks
Taylor Kimman 1 ace serve, 12 kills, 6 blocks, 2 set assists, 2 digs
Jade Porter 8 ace serves, 28 kills, 1 block, 1 dig
Kylie Porter 3 ace serves, 20 kills, 2 blocks, 37 set assists, 10 digs
Overall: Prz 7-2-1. Next: Pequot Lakes at Pierz 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pequot Lakes Pool Play:
PL def. Melrose 25-12 25-18
PL def. Parkers Prairie 25 20, 25-16
Playoff: PR-Backus def. PL 24-26, 25-22
Third place: PL def. Sebeka 25-15, 25-14
Pequot Lakes statistics
Jenna Elfering 5 digs, 4 ace serves
Britt Kratochvil 21 kills, 42 digs, 4 blocks, 3 ace serves
Elle Olmscheid 3 blocks
Addie Hubbard 21 kills, 3 digs, 4 ace blocks
Karli Skog 13 kills, 46 set assists, 16 digs, 6 blocks, 3 ace serves
Sannah Lohmiller 11 kills, 14 set assists, 8 digs, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves
Arianna Merta 2 ace serves
Clare Ganley 23 kills, 33 digs, 6 ace serves
Jacqueline Cook 1 dig, 3 ace serves
Mirjana Ganley 2 digs, 2 ace serves
Mariah Rickard 37 digs, 1 ace serve
Lydia Hubbard 1 block
Overall: PL 6-2. Next: Pequot Lakes at Pierz 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Team scores
Sebeka def. Aitkin 25-13, 25-11
Aitkin def. Mahnomen 25-15, 25-17
Melrose def. Aitkin 25-14, 25-13
Spectrum def. Aitkin 25-22, 25-22
Aitkin statistics (4 matches)
Kayla Ryan 9 set assists,
Jillian MacDonald 17 digs,
Kayla Thompson 3 kills
Maggi Fellerman 5 blocks, 13 digs, 20 kills
Claire Paulson 7 ace serves,
Kaija Davies 6 blocks, 9 kills
Ally Ehnstrom 26 set assists,
Overall: A 4-4 . Next: Onamia at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rangers repeat
PINE CITY—Crosby-Ironton repeated as champion in the Pine City Tournament Saturday defeating Unity, Wis., 2-0 for the title.
"I was really pleased with our ball control all day long," said C-I coach Brad Hollenhorst. "We got into our offense a lot and mixed the attack well. Shyanne Loiland and Jami Nelson set the ball great for us and our back line kept a lot of balls alive for us."
Pool play:
C-I def. Pine City 25-18, 25-22
C-I def. Eveleth-Gilbert 25-13, 25-16
C-I def. Moose Lake-Willow River 25-13, 25-13
Championship: C-I def. Unity, Wis. 25-15, 25-18
Overall: C-I 6-1. Next: Isle at Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Verndale wins 2
BROWERVILLE—The Verndale Pirates won two of four matches at Saturday's Browerville/Eagle Valley Tournament.
Team Scores
Verndale def. Browerville/EV 2-0
Verndale def. New York Mills 2-0
Warroad def. Verndale 2-0
Henning def. Verndale 2-0
Overall: V 3-4. Next: Verndale vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Brooten 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.