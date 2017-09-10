Area Girls Tennis: Pioneers runners-up at Eberhart Tournament
PINE CITY—Valerie Gall at No. 4 singles went 3-0 during the Pierz Pioneers' second-place finish at the Eberhart Tournament Saturday.
Brittney Boser-Becky Langer won at No. 1 doubles for Pierz and Anessa Leidenfrost-Avy Lease won at No. 2.
No. 2 singles Heather Gaulke of Aitkin finished second and the Gobblers ended up fifth in the team standings.
Kathryn Ireland-Megan Erickson at No. 3 doubles finished fourth for Crosby-Ironton which finished eighth.
Team scores: 1-Virginia 33, 2-Pierz 28, 3-Pine City 24, 4-Eveleth-Gilbert 19, 5-(tie) Aitkin and Duluth Marshall 12, 7-Mora 8, 8-Crosby-Ironton 4
Aitkin Results
Singles
No. 1: 7th-Brynn Wilson
No. 2: 2nd-Heather Gaulke
No. 3: 7th-Annie Courtemanche
No. 4: 4th-Ellie Jindra
Doubles
No. 1: 7th-Angel Beaufeaux-Addie Sanford
No. 2: 8th-Brooke Hansen-Jessica Shaver
No. 3: 5th-Abby Monse-Grace Janzen
Overall: A 2-11 . Next: Aitkin at Foley 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Crosby-Ironton Results
Singles
No. 1: 8th-Loren Sablan
No. 2: 8th-Emma Stokman
No. 3: 8th-Jordyan Millsop
No. 4: 8th-Teresa Goodwin
Doubles
No. 1: 6th-Shelain Lewis-Kalina Spalj
No. 2: 6th-Sommer Popkes-Bella Sablan
No. 3: 4th-Kathryn Ireland-Megan Erickson
Overall: C-I 3-7. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pequot Lakes 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pierz Results
Singles
No. 1: 4th-Kayln Gritzmacher
No. 2: 7th-Abby Andrea
No. 3: 5th-Katelyn Smude
No. 4: 1st-Valerie Gall
Doubles
No. 1: 1st-Brittney Boser-Becky Langer
No. 2: 1st-Anessa Leidenfrost-Avy Lease
No. 3: 2nd-Gracie Gall-Laura Skiba
Overall: P 6-3 . Next: Little Falls at Pierz 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.