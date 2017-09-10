Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Girls Tennis: Pioneers runners-up at Eberhart Tournament

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:30 p.m.

    PINE CITY—Valerie Gall at No. 4 singles went 3-0 during the Pierz Pioneers' second-place finish at the Eberhart Tournament Saturday.

    Brittney Boser-Becky Langer won at No. 1 doubles for Pierz and Anessa Leidenfrost-Avy Lease won at No. 2.

    No. 2 singles Heather Gaulke of Aitkin finished second and the Gobblers ended up fifth in the team standings.

    Kathryn Ireland-Megan Erickson at No. 3 doubles finished fourth for Crosby-Ironton which finished eighth.

    Team scores: 1-Virginia 33, 2-Pierz 28, 3-Pine City 24, 4-Eveleth-Gilbert 19, 5-(tie) Aitkin and Duluth Marshall 12, 7-Mora 8, 8-Crosby-Ironton 4

    Aitkin Results

    Singles

    No. 1: 7th-Brynn Wilson

    No. 2: 2nd-Heather Gaulke

    No. 3: 7th-Annie Courtemanche

    No. 4: 4th-Ellie Jindra

    Doubles

    No. 1: 7th-Angel Beaufeaux-Addie Sanford

    No. 2: 8th-Brooke Hansen-Jessica Shaver

    No. 3: 5th-Abby Monse-Grace Janzen

    Overall: A 2-11 . Next: Aitkin at Foley 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Crosby-Ironton Results

    Singles

    No. 1: 8th-Loren Sablan

    No. 2: 8th-Emma Stokman

    No. 3: 8th-Jordyan Millsop

    No. 4: 8th-Teresa Goodwin

    Doubles

    No. 1: 6th-Shelain Lewis-Kalina Spalj

    No. 2: 6th-Sommer Popkes-Bella Sablan

    No. 3: 4th-Kathryn Ireland-Megan Erickson

    Overall: C-I 3-7. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pequot Lakes 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Pierz Results

    Singles

    No. 1: 4th-Kayln Gritzmacher

    No. 2: 7th-Abby Andrea

    No. 3: 5th-Katelyn Smude

    No. 4: 1st-Valerie Gall

    Doubles

    No. 1: 1st-Brittney Boser-Becky Langer

    No. 2: 1st-Anessa Leidenfrost-Avy Lease

    No. 3: 2nd-Gracie Gall-Laura Skiba

    Overall: P 6-3 . Next: Little Falls at Pierz 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Explore related topics:sportsgirls tennisAitkin GobblersCrosby-Ironton RangersPierz Pioneers
    Advertisement
    randomness