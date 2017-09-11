Search
    Area Boys Soccer: Rosemount roughs up Hornets

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:24 p.m.

    BAXTER—Daniel Kientzle scored the lone goal for the Lake Region Christian Hornets as they fell to Rosemount Monday 7-1.

    Lake Region started Clay Richter in goal and he posted five saves. Jonas Boelter finished in net and he tallied 14 saves.

    Rosemount 5 2—7

    Lake Region 0 1—1

    Second half: Daniel Kientzle 20:00

    Shots on goal: LR 3, R 26

    Goalkeepers: LR- Clay Richter (5 saves) Jonas Boelter (14 saves)

    Conference: LR 0-3. Overall: LR 2-4 . Next: Lake Region at Woodcrest 4 p.m. Tuesday.

