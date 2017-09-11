Area Boys Soccer: Rosemount roughs up Hornets
BAXTER—Daniel Kientzle scored the lone goal for the Lake Region Christian Hornets as they fell to Rosemount Monday 7-1.
Lake Region started Clay Richter in goal and he posted five saves. Jonas Boelter finished in net and he tallied 14 saves.
Rosemount 5 2—7
Lake Region 0 1—1
Second half: Daniel Kientzle 20:00
Shots on goal: LR 3, R 26
Goalkeepers: LR- Clay Richter (5 saves) Jonas Boelter (14 saves)
Conference: LR 0-3. Overall: LR 2-4 . Next: Lake Region at Woodcrest 4 p.m. Tuesday.