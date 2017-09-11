Search
    Area Girls Tennis: Pequot wins 2

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:33 p.m.

    PEQUOT LAKES—Morgan Mudgett went 2-0 at No. 2 singles to help Pequot Lakes defeat Long Prairie-Grey Eagle and Sauk Centre by matching 5-2 scores Monday.

    Courtney Boller claimed a 2-0 record at No. 3 singles as did Maddi Pluimer at No. 4 singles.

    The team of Morgan Lueck and Afton Crocker finished 2-0 at No. 3 doubles.

    Crocker now has 13 consecutive wins.

    Pequot Lakes 5, LPGE 2

    Pequot Lakes 5, Sauk Centre 2

    Singles

    No. 1: Alexis Lueck 0-2

    No. 2: Morgan Mudgett 2-0

    No. 3: Courtney Boller 2-0

    No. 4: Maddi Pluimer 2-0

    Doubles

    No. 1: Erin Bengston-Alexa Fyle 0-2

    No. 2: Eli Saxerud-Maddy Sherman 2-0

    No. 3: Morgan Lueck-Afton Crocker 2-0

    Overall: PL 10-6

