Area Girls Tennis: Pequot wins 2
PEQUOT LAKES—Morgan Mudgett went 2-0 at No. 2 singles to help Pequot Lakes defeat Long Prairie-Grey Eagle and Sauk Centre by matching 5-2 scores Monday.
Courtney Boller claimed a 2-0 record at No. 3 singles as did Maddi Pluimer at No. 4 singles.
The team of Morgan Lueck and Afton Crocker finished 2-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Crocker now has 13 consecutive wins.
Pequot Lakes 5, LPGE 2
Pequot Lakes 5, Sauk Centre 2
Singles
No. 1: Alexis Lueck 0-2
No. 2: Morgan Mudgett 2-0
No. 3: Courtney Boller 2-0
No. 4: Maddi Pluimer 2-0
Doubles
No. 1: Erin Bengston-Alexa Fyle 0-2
No. 2: Eli Saxerud-Maddy Sherman 2-0
No. 3: Morgan Lueck-Afton Crocker 2-0
Overall: PL 10-6