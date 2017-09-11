Area Girls Tennis: Pequot wins 2

Courtney Boller claimed a 2-0 record at No. 3 singles as did Maddi Pluimer at No. 4 singles.

The team of Morgan Lueck and Afton Crocker finished 2-0 at No. 3 doubles.

Crocker now has 13 consecutive wins.

Pequot Lakes 5, LPGE 2

Pequot Lakes 5, Sauk Centre 2

Singles

No. 1: Alexis Lueck 0-2

No. 2: Morgan Mudgett 2-0

No. 3: Courtney Boller 2-0

No. 4: Maddi Pluimer 2-0

Doubles

No. 1: Erin Bengston-Alexa Fyle 0-2

No. 2: Eli Saxerud-Maddy Sherman 2-0

No. 3: Morgan Lueck-Afton Crocker 2-0

Overall: PL 10-6