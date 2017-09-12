High School Football: Pirates pound Wildcats
LAPORTE—Mack Jones completed 6-of-8 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns as the Verndale Pirates defeated the Laporte Wildcats 57-8 in Monday's District 9 South Subdistrict game that was rescheduled from Friday for a lack of officials.
Luke Weniger caught three passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Sam Moore also caught a touchdown pass and Quinn Kern returned a punt 55 yards for a score.
Brayden Vertina rushed for 104 yards and one score and Matt Umland and Tate Bounds also scored rushing touchdowns leading Verndale to a 2-0 start to the season.
The victory makes Verndale head coach Mike Mahlen the winningest football coach in Minnesota history.
Verndale 35 8 0 14—57
Laporte 0 0 8 0—8
First quarter
V- Josh Bounds 1 run (Mack Jones kick)
V- Luke Weniger 32 pass from Jones (Jones Kick)
V- Sam Moore 35 pass from Jones (Jones kick)
V- Quinn Kern 55 punt return (Jones Kick)
V- Luke Weniger 35 pass from Jones (Jones Kick)
Second quarter
V- Matt Umland 11 run (Jackson Strom pass from Tate Bounds)
Third quarter
LP- Anthony Sconce 3 run (Jordan Lukanen run)
Fourth quarter
V- Tate Bounds 2 run (Mason Elbert pass from Tate Bounds)
V- Brayden Vertina 8 run
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: V 34-191
Pass comp-att-int-yds: V9-15-141
Total offense: V 332,
Individual leaders
Rushing: V-Brayden Vertina 15-104, Tate Bounds 10-31,
Passing: V-Jones 6-8-134
Receiving: V-Weniger 3-80, Moore 2-44, Josh Bounds 1-10
Sub: V 2-0. Overall: V 2-0. Next: Verndale hosts Underwood 7 p.m. Friday.
Bertha-Hewitt 26, Underwood 16
BERTHA—Holt Truax rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns leading the Bertha-Hewitt Bears to a 26-16 victory over Underwood Friday.
Devin Dean added 42 rushing yards on seven carries and returned a punt 75 yards for the Bears' other touchdown.
Avery Pavek and Jordan Kirscht each picked of passes and Charles Bakken finished with 1.5 sacks and 5.5 total tackles.
Underwood 0 8 8 0—16
Bertha-Hewitt 14 6 0 6—26
First quarter
BH-Holt Truax 44 run (Devin Dean pss from Adam Bauch)
BH-Dean 75 punt return (run failed)
Second quarter
U-Brodey Rocholl 1 run (Camen Andrews pass from Rocholl)
BH-Truax 27 run (pass failed)
Third quarter
U-Levi Blaskowski 10 pass from Rocholl (Rocholl run)
Fourth quarter
BH-Truax 5 run (pass failed)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: BH 248-286, U 20-46
Pass comp-att-int-yds: BH 2-4-2-12, U 22-33-2-160
Total offense: BH 52-298, U 53-206
Individual leaders
Rushing:BH-Holt Truax 28-204, Devin Dean 7-42, Avery Pavek 9-28, Jordan Kirscht 1-12
Passing: BH-Adam Bacuch 2-4-12
Receiving: BH-Brett Jansen 1-9, Luke Follmer 1-3