High School Football: Pirates pound Wildcats

Luke Weniger caught three passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Sam Moore also caught a touchdown pass and Quinn Kern returned a punt 55 yards for a score.

Brayden Vertina rushed for 104 yards and one score and Matt Umland and Tate Bounds also scored rushing touchdowns leading Verndale to a 2-0 start to the season.

The victory makes Verndale head coach Mike Mahlen the winningest football coach in Minnesota history.

Verndale 35 8 0 14—57

Laporte 0 0 8 0—8

First quarter

V- Josh Bounds 1 run (Mack Jones kick)

V- Luke Weniger 32 pass from Jones (Jones Kick)

V- Sam Moore 35 pass from Jones (Jones kick)

V- Quinn Kern 55 punt return (Jones Kick)

V- Luke Weniger 35 pass from Jones (Jones Kick)

Second quarter

V- Matt Umland 11 run (Jackson Strom pass from Tate Bounds)

Third quarter

LP- Anthony Sconce 3 run (Jordan Lukanen run)

Fourth quarter

V- Tate Bounds 2 run (Mason Elbert pass from Tate Bounds)

V- Brayden Vertina 8 run

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: V 34-191

Pass comp-att-int-yds: V9-15-141

Total offense: V 332,

Individual leaders

Rushing: V-Brayden Vertina 15-104, Tate Bounds 10-31,

Passing: V-Jones 6-8-134

Receiving: V-Weniger 3-80, Moore 2-44, Josh Bounds 1-10

Sub: V 2-0. Overall: V 2-0. Next: Verndale hosts Underwood 7 p.m. Friday.

Bertha-Hewitt 26, Underwood 16

BERTHA—Holt Truax rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns leading the Bertha-Hewitt Bears to a 26-16 victory over Underwood Friday.

Devin Dean added 42 rushing yards on seven carries and returned a punt 75 yards for the Bears' other touchdown.

Avery Pavek and Jordan Kirscht each picked of passes and Charles Bakken finished with 1.5 sacks and 5.5 total tackles.

Underwood 0 8 8 0—16

Bertha-Hewitt 14 6 0 6—26

First quarter

BH-Holt Truax 44 run (Devin Dean pss from Adam Bauch)

BH-Dean 75 punt return (run failed)

Second quarter

U-Brodey Rocholl 1 run (Camen Andrews pass from Rocholl)

BH-Truax 27 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

U-Levi Blaskowski 10 pass from Rocholl (Rocholl run)

Fourth quarter

BH-Truax 5 run (pass failed)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: BH 248-286, U 20-46

Pass comp-att-int-yds: BH 2-4-2-12, U 22-33-2-160

Total offense: BH 52-298, U 53-206

Individual leaders

Rushing:BH-Holt Truax 28-204, Devin Dean 7-42, Avery Pavek 9-28, Jordan Kirscht 1-12

Passing: BH-Adam Bacuch 2-4-12

Receiving: BH-Brett Jansen 1-9, Luke Follmer 1-3