Area Cross Country: Anderson wins, S-M grabs 2 3rds

S-M's Kira Sweeney finished second, Addison Lorber fourth and Ashley Robben sixth to pace the Cardinal girls to third.

Crosby-Ironton's Arianna Lemieur placed 12th and Sarah Bostrom took 15th to place the Ranger girls fifth.

Noah Ross of Wadena-Deer Creek placed sixth with a time of 17:55.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-West Central 92, 2-Holdingford 130, 3-Staples-Motley 131, 4-Benson-Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 190, 5-Paynesville 192, 6-New London-Spicer 224, 7-Breckenridge-Wahpeton 225, 8-Melrose 252, 9-Albany 263, 10-Litchfield 278, 11-Wadena-Deer Creek 287, 12-Morris 297, 13-Ottertail Central 302 14-Crosby-Ironton 316, 15-Frazee-Vergas 327, 16-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 405, 17-Osakis 425, 18-Royalton 433, 19-Park Rapids 460, 20-St John's Prep 473, 21-Sauk Centre 596, 22-Border West 665, 23-Pillager 671

Individual winner: 1-Emmet Anderson (Staples-Motley) 16:47.2

Crosby-Ironton results: 32-Seth Lemieur 18:51.2, 53-Tucker Ringhand 19:21.2, 54-Griffin Severson 19:21.2, 64-Caleb Bugnacki 19:32.7, 113-Sam Lemieur 21:09.2, 139-Kyle Skeim 23:09.4, 146-Trey Stangel 24:20.7

Pillager results: 115-Brennen Bordwell 21:17.7, 123-Anthony Jansen 21:37.1, 141-Zeke Gilbertson 23:14, 143-Garrett Olson 23:29.2, 149-Dray Turner 26.15, 150-Gabe Grimsley 26:55.7

Staples-Motley results: 1-Emmet Anderson 16:47.2, 22-Tanner Robben 18:34, 26-Isaac Christoffersen 19:39.7, 36-Ben Bartczak 18:55, 46-Bentley Christensen 19:09.2, 50-Brayden Christensen 19:15.1, 56-Jack Tyrrell 19:24.8

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 6-Noah Ross-17:55.1, 51-Bereket Loer 19:17.3, 69-Isaac Ries 19:37.9, 79-Lucas Hinojos 20:00.3, 82-Jayson Young 20:01.7, 95-Jacopo Dellahatta 20:20.3, 127-Aton Kreklau 21:48.2

Girls results

Team scores: 1-West Central 60, 2-Albany 100, 3-Staples-Motley 134, 4-Paynesville 160, 5-Crosby-Ironton 166, 6-Morris 188, 7-Sauk Centre 215, 8-New London-Spicer 221, 9-Holdingford 241, 10-Melrose 252, 11-Ottertail Central 271,12-Osakis 289, 13-Park Rapids 313, 14-Wadena-Deer Creek 350, 15-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 354, 16-Royalton 372, 17-Benson-Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 423, 18-Border West, 19-Litchfield 469, 20-Pillager 504

Individual winner: 1-Lexi Bright (West Central) 20:28.5

Crosby-Ironton results: 12-Arianna Lemieur 22:20.8, 15-Sarah Bostrom 22:26.9, 24-Lily Peterson 23:02.2, 51-Annie Goodwin 24:33.7, 64-Karli Nixon 24:56.6, 78-Anna Bostrom 25:47.4, 100-Ella Dwyer 27:21.5

Pillager results: 84-Allie Watson 26:18.3, 88-Emma Hardy 26:33.6, 101-Noelle Colsen 27:25.3, 109-Rachel Sheehan 27:48.8, 122-Makayla Loftis 31:18.4, 123-Blanca Ortega 31:22.5, 124-Ally Smith 31:23.2

Staples-Motley results: 2-Kira Sweeney 20:43.8, 4-Addison Lorber 21:44.7, 6-Ashley Robben 21:52.2, 57-Kaitlyn Smith 24:48.3, 65-Abby Brown 24:58.8, 95-Austin Johnson 27:03.5, 96-Madysen Hull 27:05.5

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 26-Abigail Motschenbacher 23:13.6, 63-Samantha Malone 24:55.5, 83-Eve Collins 26:10.8, 86-Emma Ries 26:22.9, 92-Sophie Kreklau 26:50.6, 107-Mackenzie Salge 27:44.5, 113-Tiffany Meeks 28:22.6