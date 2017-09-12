Area Volleyball: Hornets, Huskies both fall

Abby Grider contributed 11 kills along with three aces for Lake Region.

Rosemount 25 22 25 25

Lake Region 20 25 22 13

Lake Region statistics

Haylee Jacobus 1 kill, 8 aces

Abby Grider 11 kills, 3 aces

Sydni Ogren 3 kills

Swanville 3, Pillager 1

PILLAGER—Hailea Books scooped 32 digs as the Pillager Huskies lost 3-1 to the Swanville Bulldogs Monday.

Maggie Schmit picked up 27 digs, 18 set assists and an ace, while Amelia Williams registered 18 digs and Jordyn VanVickle collected 17 digs.

Samantha Thomas pounded nine kills for the Huskies.

Swanville 25 25 25 25

Pillager 27 19 19 23

Pillager statistics

Jordyn VanVickle 4 kills, 17 digs

Maggie Schmit 18 set assists, 27 digs, 1 ace

Danielle Kocur 3 kills, 3 digs

Amelia Williams 18 digs

Julia Johnson 4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

Kylie Woidyla 5 digs

Mariah Ramsey 1 kill

Samantha Thomas 9 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs, 2 aces

Samantha Macheel 1 kill, 3 set assists, 1 block, 5 digs, 1 ace

Hailea Books 2 kills, 32 digs, 1 ace

Overall: P 2-6. Next: Pillager at new York Mills 7:30 p.m. Thursday.