Area Volleyball: Hornets, Huskies both fall
Rosemount 3, Lake Region 1
BAXTER—Haylee Jacobus served up eight aces Monday in Lake Region's 3-1 loss to Rosemount.
Abby Grider contributed 11 kills along with three aces for Lake Region.
Rosemount 25 22 25 25
Lake Region 20 25 22 13
Lake Region statistics
Haylee Jacobus 1 kill, 8 aces
Abby Grider 11 kills, 3 aces
Sydni Ogren 3 kills
Swanville 3, Pillager 1
PILLAGER—Hailea Books scooped 32 digs as the Pillager Huskies lost 3-1 to the Swanville Bulldogs Monday.
Maggie Schmit picked up 27 digs, 18 set assists and an ace, while Amelia Williams registered 18 digs and Jordyn VanVickle collected 17 digs.
Samantha Thomas pounded nine kills for the Huskies.
Swanville 25 25 25 25
Pillager 27 19 19 23
Pillager statistics
Jordyn VanVickle 4 kills, 17 digs
Maggie Schmit 18 set assists, 27 digs, 1 ace
Danielle Kocur 3 kills, 3 digs
Amelia Williams 18 digs
Julia Johnson 4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs
Kylie Woidyla 5 digs
Mariah Ramsey 1 kill
Samantha Thomas 9 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs, 2 aces
Samantha Macheel 1 kill, 3 set assists, 1 block, 5 digs, 1 ace
Hailea Books 2 kills, 32 digs, 1 ace
Overall: P 2-6. Next: Pillager at new York Mills 7:30 p.m. Thursday.