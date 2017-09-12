Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Volleyball: Hornets, Huskies both fall

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:30 a.m.
    Lake Region Christian Lady Hornet Abby Grider taps the ball over the net Monday in Baxter during a match against First Baptist School of Rosemount. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch

    Rosemount 3, Lake Region 1

    BAXTER—Haylee Jacobus served up eight aces Monday in Lake Region's 3-1 loss to Rosemount.

    Abby Grider contributed 11 kills along with three aces for Lake Region.

    Rosemount 25 22 25 25

    Lake Region 20 25 22 13

    Lake Region statistics

    Haylee Jacobus 1 kill, 8 aces

    Abby Grider 11 kills, 3 aces

    Sydni Ogren 3 kills

    Swanville 3, Pillager 1

    PILLAGER—Hailea Books scooped 32 digs as the Pillager Huskies lost 3-1 to the Swanville Bulldogs Monday.

    Maggie Schmit picked up 27 digs, 18 set assists and an ace, while Amelia Williams registered 18 digs and Jordyn VanVickle collected 17 digs.

    Samantha Thomas pounded nine kills for the Huskies.

    Swanville 25 25 25 25

    Pillager 27 19 19 23

    Pillager statistics

    Jordyn VanVickle 4 kills, 17 digs

    Maggie Schmit 18 set assists, 27 digs, 1 ace

    Danielle Kocur 3 kills, 3 digs

    Amelia Williams 18 digs

    Julia Johnson 4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

    Kylie Woidyla 5 digs

    Mariah Ramsey 1 kill

    Samantha Thomas 9 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs, 2 aces

    Samantha Macheel 1 kill, 3 set assists, 1 block, 5 digs, 1 ace

    Hailea Books 2 kills, 32 digs, 1 ace

    Overall: P 2-6. Next: Pillager at new York Mills 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh school volleyballLake Region Christian School HornetsPillager Huskies
    Advertisement
    randomness