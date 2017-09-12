"All I wanted to do was to show some respect, making my debut as a minority ion American national TV, the biggest stage out there, on the most heartfelt day in this great country made up by immigrants, but on some people's perspective, it all went wrong," Dipp said. "But I truly meant no disrespect."

A reporter for ESPN Deportes, Dipp made his debut on "Monday Night Football." He drew a strong response on Twitter Monday night after his first report from the sideline, in which he spoke haltingly, saying, "Folks, it's a pleasure to be with you guys, here on the field, from up close, just watching coach Vance Joseph from here, you watch him now on the screen. His diversity and his background is helping him a lot tonight. Quarterback at Colorado, defensive back in the NFL, and here he is having the time of his life this night making his head coaching debut."

Dipp is not part of the regular "Monday Night Football" team. ESPN opened its NFL season Monday with special back-to-back games. The regular "Monday Night Football" broadcast team of announcers Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden and sideline reporter Lisa Salters covered the first game. Dipp covered the second game with announcers Beth Mowins and Rex Ryan. McDonough, Gruden, and Salters are slated continue as the regular "Monday Night" broadcast team for the rest of the season.

Dipp, meanwhile, is set to return to his Mexico City-based role this week, and will be on ESPN Deportes' SportsCenter on Tuesday.