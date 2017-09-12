Source: Timberwolves to re-sign Shabazz Muhammad

Muhammad spent his first four seasons in Minnesota, but entered restricted free agency this offseason after he and the team couldn’t come to terms on a contract extension last fall. Muhammad became an unrestricted free agent when the Timberwolves renounced his rights to clear cap space this summer.

But Muhammad will have his Bird Rights restored by signing this deal, Wojnarowski reported, which means the Wolves could go over the salary cap to sign him to a longer deal next summer if they choose. Minnesota figures to be short on cap space next summer, so re-signing Muhammad could be its best option.

While inconsistent at times, Muhammad, 24, has proven to be a valuable scorer off the bench for Minnesota in recent years. He averaged 9.9 points on 48 percent shooting, including a career-best 34 percent from three last season. He averaged .53 points per each time he touched the ball last season, the best mark in the NBA.

Prior to the offseason, Timberwolves coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau said the team was “optimistic” it would retain Muhammad.

“We like him. We’ll see how it works out,” Thibodeau said. “He’s an attacking player, he’s got toughness. I thought he got better as the season went along, as well.”

Landing Muhammad for a minimum-level deal, which is all the Timberwolves have left at their disposal following their spending spree this summer, seemed unlikely. But Muhammad was one of many talented role players who fell victim to an odd year in terms of NBA cap space.

The ballooning of last year’s salary cap caused teams to spend large sums on players who in other years would not have received big-money contracts. The thought was the cap would make another big jump this season, but it only increased by $5 million, leaving teams without a lot of money to spend to fill out their rosters. So players like Muhammad, who likely was expecting a decent pay increase this offseason, have been squeezed.

At least with this deal, Muhammad could still be in a decent position to receive a raise next summer if he can play well in what should be a decent-sized role on a winning team. Prior to re-signing Muhammad, the Wolves were starved for reserve wings.

And Muhammad gets his wish of staying in Minnesota, something he stated he wanted to do multiple times over the last year.

“Just being here my whole career has been really a good thing for me,” Muhammad said in Feburary. “I just think we’re going in the right direction, and that’s something that I want to be a part of in the long run.”