The Lynx shot 59.4 percent from the field and made 12 of 17 3-point attempts.

After Minnesota took a 30-19 lead early in the second quarter, Washington went on an 8-0 run to get within three. The Lynx responded with a 15-4 run and were never seriously threatened again.

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles and guard Renee Montgomery each added 18 points.

Elena Delle Donne led Washington with 17 points. Kristi Tolliver, two days after hitting a WNBA-record nine 3-pointers in the Mystics' second-round win in New York, was held to three points. She made just 1 of 7 from the field and missed both 3-point attempts.

Minnesota point guard Lindsay Whalen saw her first action since breaking a bone in her hand on Aug. 4. The Minnesota point guard, who missed the final 12 games of the regular season, had two points and two assists in 17 minutes.

Montgomery made three 3-pointers in the third quarter, including one at the buzzer that put the Lynx up 84-56.

Fowles scored 16 points in the first half for Minnesota, which shot 56.4 percent from the field. The Lynx were 10-for-10 during the final six minutes of the second quarter and led 53-38 at halftime. They made their first three shots of the third quarter to run their streak to 13 straight.

Emma Meesseman, Delle Donne and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt scored 31 of Washington's 38 points in the first half.

The Lynx closed out the first quarter with a 16-4 run to lead 26-18.

This was the Lynx's first game at Williams Arena after playing the regular season at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Barn, as Minnesotans call it, was retrofitted with air-conditioning units to be WNBA-ready.

Game 2 is Thursday in Minneapolis.