The Warriors improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Entering Tuesday they were tied with Tech (2-0) for the conference lead.

"It was down to Britney in singles and she won a second-set tiebreak to win the match," said head coach Lisa Salo. "It was a strong match from everyone."

The Willmar Cardinals dropped to 3-2 in conference play and 7-3 overall sitting in third place in the CLC.

"We started out the week with a strong conference opponent in Willmar," Salo said. "We knew it was going to be very competitive and it was. It went down to the wire."

Kate Kurtzman also won her No. 3 singles match against Chloe Hansen 6-3, 6-0.

The Warriors picked up two wins in doubles with the team of No. 3 team of Hannah Rud-Heidi Jacobson winning 6-0, 6-2, and Libby Kurtzman and Taya Person winning their match 6-0, 7-5.

"The doubles of Libby Kurtzman and Taya Person were very composed in their match at No. 1 doubles," Salo said.

Jaycie Hinrichs was Tuesday's junior varsity winner against Willmar in singles. Doubles winners were the teams of Macey Peterson-Elizabeth Eigen, Lilly Jones-Chloe Pecarich, Kate Chausse-Ally Goeden, Amber Britton-Peyton McConkey, Emily Moore-Lily Plested and Ella Kline-Amy Meyer.

Monday, Pierz defeated the Warriors 4-3 in a junior varsity meet. Brainerd singles winners were Madison Kalenberg, Raleigh Mann and Lexus Ruggles.

Brainerd 4, Willmar 3

Singles

No. 1: Cayle Hovland (W) def. Payge Fitterer 6-1, 6-3

No. 2: Britney Fletcher (B) def. Jordyn Swoboda 6-7, 7-6 (8-6)

No. 3: Kate Kurtzman (B) def. Chloe Hansen 6-3, 6-0

No. 4: Lydia Morrell (W) def. Audrey Collins 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Libby Kurtzman-Taya Person (B) def. Ashley Prahl-Olivia Corneil 6-0, 7-5

No. 2: Makenna Hogan-Kirah Kessler-Gross (W) def. Nicole Rud-Maria Bell 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Hannah Rud-Heidi Jacobson (B) def. Mady Spencer-Alyssa Morrell 6-0, 6-2

Conference: Brd 3-0. Overall: Brd 9-0. Next: Brainerd hosts Alexandria 4:30 p.m. Thursday.