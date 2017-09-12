Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Boys Soccer: Gallarza's goals propel Flyers

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:21 p.m.

    BELLE PRAIRIE—Jorge Gallarza scored two goals to lead Little Falls to a 3-1 win over Becker Tuesday in a Granite Ridge Conference game.

    Both scores by Gallarza came in the first half. He was assisted at the 9:35 mark by Matthew Hanson and at 18:00 by Oscar Norgren.

    Sam Bean tallied the other Flyer score assisted by Connor Skeesick. Flyers keeper Adam Beack made four saves.

    Becker 1 0—1

    Little Falls 3 0—3

    First half: L-Jorge Gallarza (Matthew Hanson) 9:35; B-Kyle Cleaver (Ryan Rasmussen) 10:15; L-Gallarza (Oscar Norgren) 18:00; L-Sam Bean (Connor Skeesick) 33:30

    Shots on goal: LF 11, B 5

    Goalkeepers: LF-Adam Beack (4 saves); B-Parker Lahr (8 saves)

    Conference: LF 1-1. Overall: LF 2-3. Next: Little Falls at St. Cloud Cathedral 5 p.m. Thursday.

    Woodcrest 7, LRCS 1

    FRIDLEY—Jake Borders of Lake Region scored the Hornets' only goal as they fell 7-1 to Woodcrest Tuesday.

    Jonas Boelter had 27 saves in net for the Hornets.

    Woodcrest 3 4—7

    Lake Region 0 1—1

    First half: W-Mark Ababiy 12:00, W-Junior Covarrubias 15:00 W-Andrew Wright 30:00

    Second half: W-Covarrubias 43:00; W-Covarrubias 45:00; LR-Jake Borders 60:00; W-Jonathan Leaf 66:00; W-Leaf 70:00

    Shots on goal: LR 9, W 34

    Goalkeepers: LR-Jonas Boelter (27 saves); W-Kaleb Walters (8 saves)

    Conference: 0-4 LR2 . Overall: 2-5 LR . Next: Lake Region hosts Paul Bunyan Tournament in Baxter Saturday.

    Explore related topics:sportsboys soccerLittle Falls FlyersLake Region Christian School Hornets
    Advertisement
    randomness