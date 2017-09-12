Area Boys Soccer: Gallarza's goals propel Flyers

Both scores by Gallarza came in the first half. He was assisted at the 9:35 mark by Matthew Hanson and at 18:00 by Oscar Norgren.

Sam Bean tallied the other Flyer score assisted by Connor Skeesick. Flyers keeper Adam Beack made four saves.

Becker 1 0—1

Little Falls 3 0—3

First half: L-Jorge Gallarza (Matthew Hanson) 9:35; B-Kyle Cleaver (Ryan Rasmussen) 10:15; L-Gallarza (Oscar Norgren) 18:00; L-Sam Bean (Connor Skeesick) 33:30

Shots on goal: LF 11, B 5

Goalkeepers: LF-Adam Beack (4 saves); B-Parker Lahr (8 saves)

Conference: LF 1-1. Overall: LF 2-3. Next: Little Falls at St. Cloud Cathedral 5 p.m. Thursday.

Woodcrest 7, LRCS 1

FRIDLEY—Jake Borders of Lake Region scored the Hornets' only goal as they fell 7-1 to Woodcrest Tuesday.

Jonas Boelter had 27 saves in net for the Hornets.

Woodcrest 3 4—7

Lake Region 0 1—1

First half: W-Mark Ababiy 12:00, W-Junior Covarrubias 15:00 W-Andrew Wright 30:00

Second half: W-Covarrubias 43:00; W-Covarrubias 45:00; LR-Jake Borders 60:00; W-Jonathan Leaf 66:00; W-Leaf 70:00

Shots on goal: LR 9, W 34

Goalkeepers: LR-Jonas Boelter (27 saves); W-Kaleb Walters (8 saves)

Conference: 0-4 LR2 . Overall: 2-5 LR . Next: Lake Region hosts Paul Bunyan Tournament in Baxter Saturday.